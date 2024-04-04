Improving Traffic Safety at Warrens Corners

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that work is about to get started on a $2.3 million project to enhance safety and improve traffic flow at the intersection of State Route 104 (Ridge Road) and State Route 93 (Townline Road) – which is commonly referred to as Warrens Corners - in Niagara County. The project will realign the intersection located along the border between the towns of Lockport and Cambria to eliminate the current, skewed design and create more traditional, right-angle turns with additional turning lanes and a traffic signal to improve efficiency and visibility at this important junction for travelers in Western New York.

“New York State is making historic investments in infrastructure that will improve travel, protect our environment and fuel economic growth for all our communities,” Governor Hochul said. “This project in Niagara County will create a more efficient intersection for travelers and make it easier for people and goods to get around the region.”

The project will realign State Route 93 to intersect at State Route 104 at a right angle to the west of the existing intersection and install a new traffic signal. The east leg of Stone Road will also be realigned to the south to intersect with State Route 93 at a right angle. A left turn lane will be added to westbound State Route 104 and a right turn lane will be added to the State Route 93 approach to Stone Road and will carry it through to State Route 104. Additionally, Old Beebe Road will become a cul de sac and the slip ramp for eastbound State Route 104 to Stone Road will be removed.

Striped crosswalks will be added to the intersection and roadside ditches and drainage pipes will be repaired and re-established. Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024.

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State is making historic investments in our infrastructure that will create a more efficient transportation network ready to meet the challenges of the 21st century. This project will transform the intersection at Warrens Corners to create a more efficient junction of two key roadways that will enhance safety and keep travelers on the go with fewer backups and less vehicle idling.”

State Senator Robert G. Ortt said, “Upgrades to the intersection at Warren’s Corners have long been overdue. This project will go a long way to increase safety, improve traffic flow, and provide essential updates to this vital junction traveled by many Niagara County residents every day.”

Assemblymember Michael J. Norris said, “This intersection has been a concern for years. I am pleased that the Governor and DOT is implementing this intersection re-alignment along with a traffic signal to improve the safety of motorists along this busy thoroughfare.”

Assemblymember Angelo Morinello said, “I’d like to thank NYSDOT and Governor Hochul for their attention to this important intersection in Niagara County. Warrens Corners is a very well-known intersection and a heavy traffic area. It is imperative that we make it as safe as possible for the residents and visitors of our beautiful County. I am very much looking forward to the completion of this project.”

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.

