Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,579 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,491 in the last 365 days.

ROADWAY CLOSURE I 91 S MM153.6 Barton

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Derby Barracks 

 

Press Release – Traffic Notification 

 

Interstate 91 Southbound around Mile Marker 153.6 will be shut down due to a vehicle off the roadway. Updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

Benjamin Dubuque

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Williston PSAP

3294 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173

 

You just read:

ROADWAY CLOSURE I 91 S MM153.6 Barton

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more