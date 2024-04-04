RE: ROADWAY CLOSURE I 91 S MM153.6 Barton
One lane of traffic has been reopened at this time.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Derby Barracks
Press Release – Traffic Notification
Interstate 91 Southbound around Mile Marker 153.6 will be shut down due to a vehicle off the roadway. Updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
