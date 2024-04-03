MPD Arrests Gun Wielding Suspect in Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce the arrest of a man in an assault with a dangerous weapon in Northwest.

On Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at 2:46 p.m., the victim encountered a man in the Unit block of N Street, Northwest. After a verbal exchange, the suspect pointed a handgun at the victim. The suspect fled the scene on foot. Responding officers located and arrested the suspect. A firearm was recovered and later determined to be reported stolen from another jurisdiction.

As a result of the detective’s investigation, 33-year-old Daniel Nathaniel Anthony, of Northwest, was charged with Assault with Dangerous Weapon (gun), Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Receiving Stolen Property.

Anyone who has knowledge of suspects with illegal guns, or where illegal guns are being hidden should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24049310

###