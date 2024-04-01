SCDSS Celebrates Food Waste Prevention Week

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Tiffiney Paschal

803-898-7364

Tiffiney.Paschal@dss.sc.gov

SCDSS Celebrates Food Waste Prevention Week

April 1, 2024 - The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) is proud to support Food Waste Prevention Week 2024, recognized annually each April by joining more than 600 partners across the country. Food Waste Prevention Week, observed April 1-7, 2024, is a week-long online awareness campaign to raise awareness and inspire everyone to reduce food waste at home, work and in our communities.

According to ReFED, a national nonprofit dedicated to eliminating food waste, up to 38% percent of all food produced goes uneaten or unsold in the United States. Ending food loss and waste requires purposeful action.

Why does reducing food waste matter?

Saves money – According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), a family of four can save an average of $1,500 per year.

– According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), a family of four can save an average of $1,500 per year. Conserves resources - Land, water, energy and human resources are used to grow, package and transport food.



- Land, water, energy and human resources are used to grow, package and transport food. Improves food security - Safe and nutritious food that is currently thrown away could help feed hungry people.

SCDSS joins various agencies and stakeholders throughout the country in a collaborative effort and shared commitment to reduce food loss and waste.

For more information on the Food Waste Prevention Week please visit: www.FoodWastePreventionWeek.com. To find more resources about how South Carolina citizens can take part in food waste prevention, visit the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (SC DHEC) Don’t Waste Food SC website.

# # #