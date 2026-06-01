SCDSS Recognizes June as Family Reunification Month

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SCDSS Recognizes June as Family Reunification Month

June 1, 2026 – The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) recognizes and celebrates the month of June as Family Reunification Month and acknowledges the hard work and dedication of parents who have overcome challenges to safely reunite with their children. This month emphasizes that reunification is a team effort involving parents, social workers, and advocates.

In the calendar year 2025, there were 1,332 children and youth reunited with their families in South Carolina. As of June 1, 2026, 521 children and youth have been safely returned to their families.

“Our DSS professionals are dedicated to bringing families back together in a spirit of redemption, rehabilitation, and healing whenever possible,” said Tony Catone, DSS State Director. “By strengthening family bonds and creating safe, supportive spaces for children, we can help families see a brighter future where love and unity can flourish. So, throughout the month, let’s celebrate parents, listen to them, and provide them with resources that can help them stay together.”

SCDSS works with the Family Court, judges, attorneys, Guardians Ad Litem, foster parents, child advocates, healthcare and mental health providers, non-profits and service providers, and other partners within the child welfare and well-being system to improve policies and practices to help keep families together. This shared goal includes implementing evidence-based interventions to improve outcomes for children and their families and offering preventive support before child neglect or abuse occurs.

To see data on the agency’s reunification efforts, please click here.

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