Audigent Announces Breakthrough in Privacy Sandbox, First Data Company To Reach Massive Scale with Interest Groups
Curation pioneer scales Interest Groups across over 1.5 billion Chrome browsers in Privacy Sandbox opening door to robust targeting in Protected Audience APINEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audigent, the leading data activation, curation and identity platform, today announced a major breakthrough within Google Privacy Sandbox with the launch of massively scaled Interest Groups across over 1.5 billion Chrome browsers and more than 1,100 audience segments. With this launch, Audigent has created the largest known audience asset available for DSPs, SSPs and media buyers looking to target consumers on the Chrome browser following cookie deprecation.
A first-of-its-kind opportunity for media agencies and brands who are currently testing and planning to use Google’s Protected Audience API (PAAPI) within Privacy Sandbox, the announcement makes Audigent the first company to reach critical scale for Interest Groups for use in PAAPI across interest, affinity, in-market and contextual segmentation.
As Chrome ends third-party cookie support and Google rolls out its Privacy Sandbox, advertisers will have limited audience targeting options for video and display in Chrome by Q4 2024. Google has offered the Protected Audience API as an alternative for targeting audiences. Audigent’s breakthrough is of critical importance to DSPs, SSPs, brands and media agencies who are seeking data partners with scaled solutions to provide continuity once cookies are no longer supported and much of the DMP data used will become mostly unusable to target audiences in Chrome.
As DSPs are actively building out Privacy Sandbox and PAAPI capabilities, they recognize that the future of audience targeting within Chrome depends on scaled access to Interest Groups. This makes Audigent's Interest Group asset a strong foundation and a viable, scaled solution for partners exploring their options.
“DSPs that integrate our Interest Groups with their new Chrome bidding solutions will be in an exciting position to lead the market in providing their media agency and brand partners with a viable, future-proofed audience targeting solution,” said Drew Stein, CEO of Audigent, “As an industry, we cannot replace the ubiquity of cookies, but Google’s Protected Audience API and Interest Groups certainly open the door for DSPs to partner with us to help create the ‘DMP Segment Marketplace’ of the future. We are excited to become the cornerstone data asset for our media buying partners as well as provide this infrastructure to our data partners as well.”
Over the past 30 days, Audigent has added over 1.5 billion unique Chrome browsers to more than 1,100 Interest Groups, providing advertisers the scale needed for critical testing within Google Privacy Sandbox. Currently, 427 of the Interest Groups within Audigent’s library have a scale exceeding 50 million unique Chrome browsers, and more than 100 Interest Groups have scale exceeding 100 million unique Chrome browsers. Interest Group examples include:
-Banking and Finance: 208 million unique browsers.
-Consumer Electronics: 293 million unique browsers.
-Beauty and Personal Care (In-Market): 215 million unique browsers.
-Baby and Children’s Products: 300 million unique browsers.
-Life Events Moving: 121 million unique browsers.
-Home and Garden: 346 million unique browsers.
“The new era of advertising is all about reaching and engaging our target audiences when traditional data activation workflows no longer work,” said Ryan Lammela, Group Director of Channel Activation at Butler/Till. “As we are actively exploring the new cookie-free advertising ecosystem, it helps that a trusted partner like Audigent has built a solution with the kind of scale we need to achieve meaningful results.”
PAAPI is a Privacy Sandbox technology used for remarketing and custom audience targeting. Interest Groups provide one of the only paths for data activation within Privacy Sandbox, but many DSPs lack the extensive publisher and data networks needed to build actionable scaled Interest Groups by themselves. With a massively scaled DMP footprint across over 2 million websites and a daily reach over 400 million Chrome browsers, Audigent is in a unique position to lead the market in audience activations post-cookie on Chrome within Privacy Sandbox.
Advertisers who access Audigent’s Interest Groups via their DSPs will be able to target users in segments across thousands of audience segments and growing. All of these Interest Groups are based on insights drawn from Audigent’s first-party publisher network, its Contextual stack, its robust Predictive Audience stack, and partnerships across the world’s biggest data companies, including its close partnership with Experian.
“Privacy Sandbox is changing the way that advertisers activate data and deliver their campaigns, and any bridge between the cookies of the past and the new future is welcome,” said Chris Feo, SVP Sales & Partnerships at Experian. “Audigent has done the heavy lifting within PAAPI to both leverage its publisher network and build scaled Interest Groups. We’re excited to continue working with Audigent to help our customers make the most of this new paradigm.”
Audigent will continue to innovate new solutions that help support and scale buy-side demand for PAPPI, ensuring that brands and DSPs can access the data and tools needed for campaign success.
About Audigent
Audigent is the leading data activation, curation and identity platform. Audigent’s pioneering data platform unlocks the power of privacy-safe, first-party data to maximize addressability and monetization of media at scale without using cookies. As one of the industry’s first data curation platforms powered by its unique identity suite (Hadron ID™), Audigent is transforming the programmatic landscape with its innovative SmartPMP™, ContextualPMP™ and CognitivePMP™ products, which use artificial intelligence and machine learning to package and optimize consumer-safe data with premium inventory supply at scale. Providing value and performance for the world’s largest brands and global media agencies across 100,000+ campaigns each month, Audigent's verified, opt-in data drives monetization for premium publisher and data partners that include: Condé Nast, Experian, Warner Music Group, Penske Media Corporation, a360 Media, Fandom and many others. For more information, visit www.audigent.com.
Rich Cherecwich
Off the Record Media LLC
rich@offtherecordmedia.net