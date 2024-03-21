Audigent Honored among Business Intelligence Group’s 2024 Best Places to Work
Fast-growing ad tech company recognized for second consecutive yearNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audigent, the leading data activation, curation and identity platform, today announced that it has been recognized by Business Intelligence Group as part of its 2024 Best Places to Work award program. This prestigious recognition honors organizations fostering exceptional employee experiences and driving exceptional performance through vibrant and engaging work environments.
This is the second consecutive year that the company has been recognized by Business Intelligence Group as a best place to work. Audigent is also one of a select few advertising technology companies honored by Business Intelligence Group. Companies that made the list are recognized as prioritizing employee satisfaction and engagement to cultivate thriving workforces and achieve superior business results.
“It’s well-known that Audigent’s culture is a cornerstone of its rocketship growth and we are thrilled to have Audigent honored once again by Business Intelligence Group in back-to-back years as one of the industry’s best places to work,” said Drew Stein, Audigent CEO and founder. “Our goal has always been to build a sustainable, mission-driven culture at Audigent unlike any other place where employees are empowered to make decisions in a flat organization that champions empathetic teamwork, intelligence and execution. Receiving this honor for two consecutive years is confirmation that our entire team has built something unique here and worth celebrating.”
Audigent has developed several long-term internal programs to support its culture of innovation, including weekly Friday all-hands meetings that create a public forum for empowering everyone’s ideas and leadership, as well as bi-weekly small group meetings that focus on positivity and productivity. In addition, the company offers hybrid remote working and unlimited PTO for its employees. Chief People Officer Scott Elias also serves as an in-house mentor who works with individual employees on performance planning and driving teamwork. Company culture has been a key factor in its growth. Audigent is one of the fastest growing companies in America and perennially a top performer in its industry, appearing on both the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Fast 500 in 2022 and 2023 and projected for both in 2024, based on its sustained growth.
“We believe in cultivating a dynamic environment where everyone has the opportunity to grow, take ownership and lead," said Scott Elias, Audigent Chief People Officer. Our culture is designed to inspire and create the opportunity for every individual to do the best work of their career.”
As the advertising industry’s largest creator and operator of curated private marketplaces (PMPs), Audigent’s pioneering approach to programmatic advertising activates data from the supply side by packaging inventory and data together to drive maximum addressability, performance, and efficiency for media buyers. This packaging of data and inventory, called Curation, drives Audigent's award-winning suite of PMP products including SmartPMPs, ContextualPMPs and Cognitive PMPs for brands and media agencies.
About the Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
About Audigent
Audigent is the leading data activation, curation and identity platform. Audigent’s pioneering data platform unlocks the power of privacy-safe, first-party data to maximize addressability and monetization of media at scale without using cookies. As one of the industry’s first data curation platforms powered by its unique identity suite (Hadron ID™), Audigent is transforming the programmatic landscape with its innovative SmartPMP™, ContextualPMP™ and CognitivePMP™ products, which use artificial intelligence and machine learning to package and optimize consumer-safe data with premium inventory supply at scale. Providing value and performance for the world’s largest brands and global media agencies across 100,000+ campaigns each month, Audigent's verified, opt-in data drives monetization for premium publisher and data partners that include: Condé Nast, Experian, Warner Music Group, Penske Media Corporation, a360 Media, Fandom and many others. For more information, visit www.audigent.com.
Rich Cherecwich
Off the Record Media LLC
email us here