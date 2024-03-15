Contract awarded for I-40/US 93 interchange project in Kingman

KINGMAN – The State Transportation Board has awarded a $106 million construction project to build a free-flowing traffic interchange for Interstate 40 and US 93 in Kingman.

With the contract awarded to Fisher Sand & Gravel Co. during the board’s meeting on Friday, March 15, construction is expected to begin this summer and take two and a half years.

The interchange in west Kingman is designed to reduce congestion on the highly traveled route between Phoenix and Las Vegas while improving safety, travel times and reliability. While traffic now must stop at a traffic signal where Beale Street intersects with I-40, a system-to-system interchange features ramps that allow traffic to flow freely.

The interchange is designed to handle projected traffic growth for the next 25 years.

For more information, please visit azdot.gov/WestKingmanTI.