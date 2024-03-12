Recent Snowfall Improves Spring Runoff Forecast

CANADA, March 12 - Released on March 12, 2024

Today, the Water Security Agency (WSA) issued the Spring Runoff Forecast for 2024. A near normal runoff is expected in the Saskatoon area and west toward Biggar, as well as in the eastern portions of the grain belt along the Manitoba border. The remainder of the province is expected to experience below to well below normal runoff this spring.

As of March 4, 2024, snowpack generally ranges from below to well-below normal across the province. Recent snowstorms in early March brought up to 40 cm of snow to much of southern and central Saskatchewan, which has improved runoff potential for the province.

"Although, the recent snowfall will help our situation and our producers this spring, we as a government will still be prepared to help those areas with dry conditions," Minister Responsible for Water Security Agency David Marit said. "More moisture will be needed as temperatures continue to stay above zero. WSA will still be taking as many proactive measures as possible to prepare for changing conditions."

This runoff forecast report updates the preliminary report issued in February 2024, with the inclusion of data from snowpack surveys.

Over the winter, WSA took action with conservative operating plans focused on retaining water supplies that has helped keep water levels at most major reservoirs at or above normal levels for this time of year.

In some southern areas, including the Big Stick and the south-central area of the province, persistent drier than normal conditions may lead to drier than normal conditions and localized water supply shortages this spring.

The spring runoff is dependent on fall soil moisture, snowpack water content, and how quickly the snowpack melts.

Although drier conditions persist, most major water supply reservoirs in southern Saskatchewan are at or above normal levels; however, reservoirs such as Avonlea and some in the southwest (e.g., Altawan and Cypress) may experience surface water supply concerns due to the depleted snowpack.

WSA continues to work internally and across other government agencies to identify opportunities and programming to support communities and producers who may be facing challenges from dry conditions.

WSA continues to monitor moisture conditions and forecasted weather patterns in preparation for the spring runoff and will issue updates to the runoff report throughout the runoff period.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Patrick BoyleWater Security AgencyMoose JawPhone: 306-631-6997Email: patrick.boyle@wsask.ca Cell: 306-631-6997