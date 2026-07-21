Attention Night Owls: Check Out Special Events at The Royal Saskatchewan Museum

CANADA, July 21 - Released on July 21, 2026

The Summer of Owls continues at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum, featuring some unique evening programming.

In support of their new Owls of Saskatchewan exhibit, the museum is offering owl-themed programming and experiences for guests of all ages throughout the summer.

"The Royal Saskatchewan Museum is an amazing place to create memories with family and friends," Legislative Secretary to the Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport Brad Crassweller said. "This summer, visitors can check out the new exhibit, learn all about the owls of Saskatchewan and take in some exciting programs and events. This summer is shaping up to be a real HOOT!"

Silent Flight Nights

On July 23 and August 17, the museum is featuring Silent Flight Nights from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This is an opportunity for families who would benefit from a calmer environment to learn more about the owls of Saskatchewan.

Scotty, the World's Largest T. rex, will remain silent for the evening, as will the exhibit alarms, allowing visitors a more relaxed and quieter environment to enjoy the exhibits.

Pre-registration is required, as participation will be limited to 75 people.

Night Owl Market

On August 6, the museum is hosting a Night Owl Market from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

This event is a fun-filled evening for families to discover the fascinating world of Saskatchewan's owls and do some shopping.

There will be something for everyone to enjoy, including hands-on exploration in the Owl Lab, and an opportunity to see live Burrowing Owls.

Visitors can also shop and explore a fantastic lineup of local vendors, including Caliber Coffee, QCGifts, Handmade Sask, Tubee, Cuppa T and more.

Special guest: Burrowing Owl Interpretive Centre presentation featuring a live owl at 6 p.m. in the Owlitorium (approximately 40 minutes).

Additional activities will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., including the Owls of Sask Activity Guide with a scavenger hunt and stamp-making activity, hands-on exploration in the Owl Lab and the Owl Prowl Discovery Cart.

The Friends of the Royal Saskatchewan Museum Gift Shop will also be open, featuring an exciting selection of new products from Saskatchewan vendors. Guests can browse unique local treasures and even take home their very own cute and cuddly owl stuffie.

The event promises to be a lively evening of shopping, learning, family fun and owl-inspired experiences.

To learn more about the Royal Saskatchewan Museum's exhibits, events, programming and world-class research, visit: https://royalsaskmuseum.ca/

-30-

For more information, contact: