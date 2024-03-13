Submit Release
Clinical trial by Michigan Medicine will focus on the remote assessment of the fetal biophysical profile

Prenatal pregnancy Self-Scan ultrasound with remote clinical diagnosis for a sonographic teleheath consultation

Remote telehealth with Pulsenmore Prenatal Self-Scan ultrasound from home

The study will examine the ability to conduct a remote biophysical profile, by using the Pulsenmore home ultrasound with the guidance of a remote clinician.

Pulsenmore (TASE:PULS)

This is the first step towards a new patient-centered model of prenatal care that can reduce care burden and barriers while empowering patients.”
— Dr. Alex Peahl, MD MSc - the Principle Investigator of the study
RAMAT GAN, ISRAEL, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulsenmore (TASE:PULS), the world leader in self-scan ultrasound technology for at-home use and remote clinical diagnosis, announces its new clinical study collaboration with Michigan Medicine. The study will examine the ability to conduct a remote biophysical profile (BPP) test, by using the Pulsenmore home ultrasound with the guidance of a remote clinician, potentially reducing the clinical burden.

The Pulsenmore prenatal home ultrasound, empowers pregnant women to connect their personal smartphones to a dedicated device and application, allowing them to perform ultrasound imaging scans from the comfort of their homes. These scans are seamlessly transmitted to the hospital for evaluation, focusing on essential fetal vitality parameters. The results are then communicated back to the patients. Clinicians can engage with patients asynchronously or in real-time, significantly reducing the necessity for in-clinic visits.

Traditional antenatal testing, like the biophysical profile (BPP), typically conducted in clinical settings, involves assessing fetal parameters such as movement, tone, breathing, and fluid levels using ultrasound, and sometimes combined with a non-stress test.

The study with Michigan Medicine, the University of Michigan’s academic medical center aims to assess whether patients can successfully complete a BPP using the Pulsenmore device with remote clinician guidance. The success of the study could potentially lead to reducing the burden of clinical care and improving patients’ pregnancy experience due to factors like transportation, rural residence, or balancing childcare and work commitments.

Dr. Alex Peahl, MD MSc, an assistant professor and physician-investigator in the department of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Michigan and the Principal Investigator of the study stated: “Prenatal care delivery has undergone drastic changes since the COVID-19 pandemic, including a rapid growth in virtual prenatal visits. Yet, birthing people with complex pregnancies have not been able to benefit from the improved flexibility, accessibility, and convenience of telemedicine because of the need for in-person fetal testing. The BPP 4 Me study puts pregnancy monitoring tools in patients' hands, allowing patients to complete Biophysical Profiles (BPPs), tests of fetal wellbeing, from anywhere. BPP 4 Me is the first step towards a new patient-centered model of prenatal care that can reduce care burden and barriers while empowering patients, particularly those most marginalized by our current health care system”.

To date, over 100,000 scans were successfully performed with the Pulsenmore solution, demonstrating its’ safety and reliability. Recent studies indicate the solution can improve access to care and reduce clinical visits duration by 63%, reduce maternal anxiety and improve maternal bonding, as well as contribute to a better pregnancy experience with greater patients' satisfaction.

Pulsenmore recently announced a commitment agreement with 'Sheba BEYOND' virtual hospital. Sheba Medical Center, known for its excellence in healthcare, will utilize Pulsenmore's solution at ‘BEYOND’ as part of its’ obstetrics department, offering top-quality medical services to high-risk pregnancy insured individuals.

Pulsenmore holds approvals for marketing in Europe, the UK, Switzerland, Israel, Australia, and Brazil. The company continues to expand its operations by growing its’ distribution and collaborations with health organizations in key markets.

Clinician Guided mode of the Pulsenmore prenatal remote ultrasound explained

