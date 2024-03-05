Pulsenmore Secures Major Commercial Deal with Sheba Medical Center for Remote Monitoring of High-Risk Pregnancies
Pulsenmore the world leader in self-scan ultrasound for at-home use and remote clinical diagnosis, announces its partnership with Sheba Medical Center.
Pulsenmore is essential for realizing the vision of Sheba BEYOND to provide medical services anytime, anywhere. Women can enjoy hybrid care and benefit from quality medical care comfortably at home.”גבעתיים, ISRAEL, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ramat-Gan, 4.4.24. Pulsenmore (TASE:PULS), the world leader in self-scan ultrasound technology for at-home use and remote clinical diagnosis, announces its partnership with Sheba Medical Center. Under this collaboration, Sheba will procure hundreds of Pulsenmore devices, enabling advanced remote clinical monitoring for high-risk pregnancies.
— Hadar Amir, Deputy Director of Sheba Beyond
Pulsenmore is revolutionizing the accessibility of ultrasound imaging for remote clinical diagnosis. The Pulsenmore prenatal home ultrasound, empowers pregnant women to connect their personal smartphones to a dedicated device and application, allowing them to perform ultrasound imaging scans from the comfort of their homes. These scans are seamlessly transmitted to the hospital for evaluation, focusing on essential fetal vitality parameters. The results are then communicated back to the patients. Clinicians can engage with patients asynchronously or in real-time, significantly reducing the necessity for in-clinic visits.
Sheba Medical Center, known for its excellence in healthcare, will utilize Pulsenmore's solution as part of its’ obstetrics department in the 'Sheba BEYOND' virtual hospital, offering top-quality medical services to insured individuals across various health funds.
Hadar Amir, Deputy Director of Sheba BEYOND, highlighted the importance of Pulsenmore's technology, stating, "Pulsenmore's technology is essential for realizing the vision of Sheba BEYOND to provide medical services anytime, anywhere. Thanks to home ultrasound, women in high-risk pregnancies can enjoy hybrid care and benefit from Sheba's quality medical care comfortably at home while maintaining their daily routines."
Clinical studies conducted by 'Sheba BEYOND' have shown that the use of Pulsenmore's product by high-risk pregnant women can reduce the duration of clinical visits by 63% and significantly improve user satisfaction. Other studies indicated that the home ultrasound can streamline workflow and enhance maternal bonding while reducing maternal anxiety.
Dr. Elazar Sonnenschein, Founder and CEO of Pulsenmore, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, "The agreement with Sheba Medical Center reflects the continuous trust placed in our company and product. We view Sheba as a valuable partner, and we are pleased to work together to address the needs of pregnant women."
Pulsenmore holds approvals for marketing its home ultrasound solution in Europe, the UK, Switzerland, Israel, Australia and Brazil. The company continues to expand its operations and growth strategy by collaborating with dedicated distributors and health care organizations in key markets.
