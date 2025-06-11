Pulsenmore Partners with Cetina to Bring Home Ultrasound Innovation to Poland

Remote telehealth with Pulsenmore Prenatal Self-Scan ultrasound from home

Pulsenmore, is proud to announce a distribution agreement with Cetina sp. z o.o., a leading supplier of advanced medical technology in Poland.

Pulsenmore Ltd (TASE:PULS)

The beginning of our cooperation with Pulsenmore is an opportunity for Cetina and the whole Care&Trust group to grow and develop new solutions in the medical services market. ” — Przemyslaw Weglarz, Cetina CEO.

RAMAT GAN, ISRAEL, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pulsenmore , a pioneer in connected at-home ultrasound, is proud to announce a distribution agreement with Cetina sp. z o.o. , a leading supplier of advanced medical technology in Poland. This partnership marks a significant step in Pulsenmore’s European expansion, delivering cutting-edge tele-ultrasound capabilities to clinicians and patients throughout the region.Pulsenmore’s solution enables patients to perform high-quality ultrasound scans themselves at home, with real-time or asynchronous support from clinicians. The scans are instantly transmitted to healthcare providers via a secure cloud platform, enabling remote interpretation, guidance, and continuity of care — all without the need for in-person appointments.Pulsenmore’s solution is already in use by major healthcare providers and HMOs, transforming prenatal care by increasing access and continuity of care, reducing maternal anxiety and unnecessary clinic visits, and improving the pregnancy experience.Founded in 2014, Cetina sp. z o.o. is a trusted distributor of innovative medical devices across general and vascular surgery, pediatrics, cardiology, and cardiac surgery. The company is known for delivering exceptional value through training, technical support, and professional logistics — aligning perfectly with Pulsenmore’s mission of enabling high-impact, clinician-guided care at home."We are thrilled to bring our solution to the Polish market through our partnership with Cetina," said Dr. Elazar Sonnenschein, CEO of Pulsenmore. "Their deep experience and trusted relationships with healthcare providers make them an ideal partner to support the expansion of our technology into the Polish healthcare ecosystem.""The beginning of our cooperation with Pulsenmore is an opportunity for Cetina and the whole Care&Trust group to grow and develop new solutions in the medical services market. Prenatal care is a particularly important area that requires professionalism, a personalized approach, and full commitment. Pulsenmore's innovative solutions are setting new standards in this field, providing a sense of safety and comfort for patients. For our team, working with Pulsenmore is a source of pride, motivation, and a new chapter in our development." said Przemyslaw Weglarz, Cetina CEO.About PulsenmorePulsenmore is at the forefront of digital health innovation, offering the world’s first self-scan ultrasound platform. The company’s solutions are CE-marked and commercially deployed in Europe, Brazil, Australia and Israel.About Cetina sp. z o.o.Cetina is a Polish leader in the distribution of high-end medical equipment, serving specialist clinical disciplines since 2014. The company ensures comprehensive support for its partners through clinical training, consultation, and robust technical and logistical services.For more information, please visit www.pulsenmore.com

Pulsenmore clinician guided mode

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.