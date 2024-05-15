Pulsenmore Partners with Inteligea, to Bring Home Ultrasound Technology to Italy
Pulsenmore, a leader in home ultrasound technology, has announced a multi-year distribution agreement with Inteligea, a prominent Italian telehealth company.
Pulsenmore (PULS:PULS)
We are thrilled about our partnership in Italy with Inteligea, a remarkable partner that shares our vision of a patient-centric care from home.”RAMAT GAN, ISRAEL, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulsenmore (TASE:PULS), a global leader in connected home ultrasound technology, has announced a multi-year distribution agreement with Inteligea, a prominent Italian telehealth company. This collaboration aims to enhance access to care for pregnant women in Italy, aligning with the country's strong cultural emphasis on family health, and providing expectant mothers with peace of mind and continuity of care, all from the comfort of their homes.
— Dr. Elazar Sonnenschein, CEO and founder of Pulsenmore
Pulsenmore's tele-ultrasound solution empowers pregnant women to perform ultrasound self-scans at home, using a smartphone-connected device and guided by a user-friendly app. This innovative approach enables fast clinical feedback from healthcare professionals, ensuring high-quality care while reducing the need for frequent in-person visits.
Inteligea operates a cutting-edge telehealth platform that will integrate Pulsenmore's ultrasound technology, expanding their service offerings and providing a comprehensive remote care solution for pregnant women across Italy. The partnership between Pulsenmore and Inteligea is well positioned to meet the growing demand for remote monitoring technologies in Italy. With approximately 380,000 births per year, the signed agreement includes an initial order of 1000 units, part of the commitment for the first year. The telehealth market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 30% until 2029, highlighting the timeliness and impact of this partnership.
Dr. Elazar Sonnenschein, CEO and founder of Pulsenmore, stated, "We are thrilled about our partnership in Italy with Inteligea, a remarkable partner that shares our vision of a patient-centric care from home. As of May 2024, over 120,000 home ultrasound scans have been performed by expectant mothers, and remotely interpreted by a specialized medical team. I am confident that this partnership will make prenatal care in Italy more accessible and empowering for all women."
Mr. Shai Perez, CEO and founder of Inteligea Group, added, "Our collaboration with Pulsenmore represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide innovative telehealth solutions. By integrating Pulsenmore's ultrasound technology into our platform, we are expanding our capabilities and offering a comprehensive care solution that meets the needs of pregnant women in Italy."
About Pulsenmore: Pulsenmore is dedicated to making ultrasound imaging intuitive, accessible, and patient-centric, bridging the gap between patients and healthcare providers. The company's solutions aim to expand access, enhance quality of care, and reduce the burden on healthcare systems. Pulsenmore holds approvals for marketing its home ultrasound product in Europe (CE mark), Brazil, Australia, and Israel, and is now focusing on expanding its global commercial reach.
About Inteligea Group: Inteligea is a leading telehealth company in Italy, dedicated to providing innovative healthcare solutions. Their platform integrates various telehealth services crafted to revolutionise healthcare delivery in Italy, overcoming geographical barriers and improving access to quality care for all. Inteligea aims to make a difference in people's health by providing immediate access to medical professionals and offering a full range of services, from prevention to home assistance and emergency calls through teleconsultation with their Inteligea clinicians.
