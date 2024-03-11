MiaRec to Exhibit at Enterprise Connect 2024, the Leading Conference and Exhibition for Enterprise Communications and CX
MiaRec will unveil a Generative AI-powered Automated Coaching feature as part of its extensive Conversation Intelligence Suite for contact centers.
MiaRec, the Conversation Intelligence and Automated Quality Management solutions provider, will participate as an exhibitor at Enterprise Connect 2024, the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and customer experience, in booth #601. The event takes place March 25-28, 2024 at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, FL.
For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has brought corporate IT decision-makers together with industry vendors, analysts, consultants, and channel partners to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications and customer experience. Over three days of a sponsor expo and four days of the conference program, Enterprise Connect showcases the latest systems, software, services and applications, and helps attendees understand the industry.
MiaRec is a global provider of Generative AI-powered Automated Quality Management (AQM) and Conversation Intelligence software for contact centers. The MiaRec Conversation Intelligence suite, leveraging cutting-edge Generative AI technology, automatically scores and analyzes 100% of calls, providing businesses with enhanced visibility into agent performance and customer interactions. By automating traditionally manual processes, MiaRec’s Automated Quality Management solutions empower businesses to ensure quality within the call and contact center industry.
The latest addition to the Conversation Intelligence suite, AI Coaching functionality, further streamlines quality management processes in contact centers. It empowers agents to excel by providing personalized AI Coaching on every call, leveraging advanced Generative AI technology to offer accurate feedback and suggest tailored training steps based on the conversation context.
MiaRec's Auto QA and Coaching solutions have garnered recognition from esteemed entities like Enterprise Connect and industry experts. This year the solutions were nominated as a finalist for the distinguished Best of Enterprise Connect award in two categories: Best Overall and Best Use of AI. This acknowledgment underscores MiaRec's unwavering commitment to innovation in AI, ensuring the delivery of best-of-breed solutions that cater to our customers' needs.
“We're excited to sponsor Enterprise Connect and honored to be finalists in the prestigious Best of Enterprise Connect awards,” said Gennadiy Bezko, CEO of MiaRec. “This recognition reflects our commitment to innovative AI technology and delivering high-quality solutions for our valued customers.”
About MiaRec
MiaRec, Inc. is committed to strengthening connections between organizations, agents, and customers worldwide. Our AI-driven Conversation Intelligence Platform seamlessly integrates Automated Quality Management, Voice Analytics, and AI Assist technologies, providing a unified solution to elevate business performance. Positioned as an innovator in the multi-billion-dollar conversation intelligence sector, MiaRec is headquartered in Silicon Valley's Campbell, California, with a global presence through our network of partners. Explore further at www.miarec.com
About Enterprise Connect
For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and customer experience in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision makers together with the industry's vendors, analysts and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications. Enterprise Connect owns and produces No Jitter, (nojitter.com), providing daily blogging and analysis of enterprise communications, and it also serves the community with a weekly email newsletter, research surveys and a Webinar Series. For more information, visit enterpriseconnect.com. Enterprise Connect is brought to you by Informa Tech.
About Informa Tech
Informa Tech is a leading provider of market insight and market access to the global business technology community. Through in-depth expertise and an engaged audience community, Informa Tech helps business professionals make better technology decisions and marketers reach the most powerful tech buyers and influencers in the world. Across its portfolio of over 100+ trusted brands, Informa Tech has over 1000 industry experts, including over 400 research analysts and consultants in global research group Omdia, and a monthly audience reach of over 125 million. Informa Tech is a division of FTSE 100 company Informa plc.
Tetyana Polyakova
MiaRec
+1 408-580-0150
