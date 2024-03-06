Tinuiti Appoints Managing Director and Innovation Leader
To elevate client servicing and innovation, the largest independent performance marketing agency makes key leadership appointments
This incredibly talented group of leaders brings decades of experience working with highly-respected global brands, and their arrival signals an exciting new phase in Tinuiti’s evolution.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tinuiti, the largest independent performance marketing agency across Streaming TV, Google, Meta, and Amazon, today announced the appointments of Gisela Germano as EVP, Managing Director, Enterprise, and Simon Poulton as EVP, Innovation. Germano will report to Chief Client Officer Diana DiGuido, while Poulton will report to Chief Commercial Officer Jesse Eisenberg.
— Jeremy Cornfeldt, President at Tinuiti
These latest appointments further bolster the agency’s leadership team following the 2023 hiring of Tinuiti’s first-ever President, Jeremy Cornfeldt, and Tavo Castro as Head of Strategic Planning. Attracting top-tier industry talent continues to be crucial in ensuring that Tinuiti and its clients are pushed beyond the boundaries of industry standards.
Jeremy Cornfeldt, President at Tinuiti, said: “This incredibly talented group of leaders brings decades of experience working with highly-respected global brands, and their arrival signals an exciting new phase in Tinuiti’s evolution, as the agency better unlocks excellence in how we service clients and the expansive portfolio to grow Tinuiti. Tinuiti will provide unmatched levels of forward-thinking strategy and execution, and the collaboration between Gisela and Simon will ensure our clients maintain their edge and access to the full Tinuiti ecosystem.”
Gisela Germano, EVP, Managing Director, Enterprise: As Managing Director of Enterprise, Germano will oversee Tinuiti’s Enterprise portfolio made up of complex U.S. and global brands that primarily demand omnichannel strategies and activation. Germano will drive growth by supporting larger business objectives and deepen key client relationships to ensure delivery excellence across the entire portfolio. Germano most recently led the Strategy and Communications Planning Department at Havas Edge, a department she launched while simultaneously leading and restructuring the integrated digital media practice. Germano’s career began at Havas in media strategy, buying, and account management. Her clients included global powerhouses such as McDonald’s, Volkswagen, Royal Caribbean, Goodyear, and Titleist. Germano went on to establish the media department at Boathouse Marketing and Communications, where she built a highly profitable cross-functional team.
Simon Poulton, EVP, Innovation: As EVP of Innovation, Poulton will lead a dedicated multidisciplinary team across Paid Search, Paid Social, TV & Video Advertising, and Commerce Media to drive initiatives that leverage emerging trends, technologies, and market insights to sustainably grow revenue streams for the agency and clients. A seasoned leader in performance marketing, Simon has led transformative initiatives, most recently serving as Chief Data Officer at Ignite Visibility. He also previously founded and led the Digital Intelligence team at Wpromote. Poulton brings over a decade of experience working with brands such as NBCU Peacock, Forever 21, and Whirlpool.
These appointments follow a momentum-filled 2023 and early 2024, including:
-Nominated for Campaign US 2024 Media Agency of the Year and Independent Agency of the Year, two first-time-ever nominations
-Awarded Built In’s Best Places to Work 2024 for Remote Best Places to Work and Remote Best Large Places to Work
-Included in Human Rights Campaign 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) — a national benchmarking survey measuring corporate policies, practices, and benefits related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality
-Named Unilever’s Health and Wellbeing Division Agency of Record– managing brands including Liquid I.V., OLLY, Onnit, SmartyPants Vitamins, and Welly Health PBC.
-Expanded scope of work with The Honest Company Inc., a digitally-native consumer products company founded by actress Jessica Alba
-Established as an official TikTok Marketing Partner, joining the newly added Agency category
-Named Microsoft Advertising Network Premier launch partner for retail media, expanding retail media accessibility and unlocking new revenue streams for clients
-Winner of Microsoft Global Client Partner of the Year Award for work with client partner SPARC Group
About Tinuiti
Tinuiti is the largest independent full-funnel performance marketing agency in the US across the media that matters most. Tinuiti has $4 billion in digital media under management and more than 1,000 employees. The agency’s patented tech, Bliss Point by Tinuiti, measures what marketers previously struggled to measure, delivering unprecedented clarity in today’s murky marketing world to get brands to their Marketing Bliss Point. Tinuiti’s product-led approach gives brands an edge in – and across – every channel. With industry-leading expertise in Commerce, Search, Social, TV, and more, Tinuiti drives meaningful, measurable business outcomes for brands. For more information visit http://www.tinuiti.com.
