Learn about Midwest Mushrooms with free MDC virtual class March 19

Kansas City, Mo. – Morel mushrooms taste good and hunting them provides an excellent reason for a walk in the woods when spring is blooming. But there are more mushroom types than morels to be found, cooked, and enjoyed. Learn which mushrooms to pick and which to avoid when the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) offers a free virtual Midwest Mushrooms class from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19.

No prior experience hunting mushrooms is necessary. This online class will help newcomers get started. But it will also help experienced mushroom hunters learn more about morels and all types of mushrooms. Alix Daniel, MDC native landscape specialist and a mushroom expert from the Missouri Mycological Society, will provide mushroom hunting tips. Daniel will discuss various mushroom species and where to find guides to help with identification. There will be a question-and-answer session available to participants after the presentation.

Midwest Mushrooms is open to participants ages 12 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/48c.