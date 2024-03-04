WV Reaction: Supreme Court sides with the voters!

Charleston, W. Va. – In a unanimous decision released this morning, the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) overturned a Colorado Supreme Court decision to prevent former President Donald Trump from being a presidential candidate in their state. Two other states, Maine and Illinois, have made similar improper decisions by declaring that the former President is ineligible to seek office in their states. Today’s SCOTUS decision stops all such attempts, commonly referred to as “lawfare,” to keep former President Trump off state ballots.

The opinion was unanimous and settles the issue of whether state officials have the authority to interpret and enforce federal law against candidates for federal offices. They do not.

WV Secretary of State Mac Warner, along with several other secretaries of state, filed an amicus brief with SCOTUS arguing that secretaries of state should not be found to possess judicial authority to interpret and apply federal law in the context of candidate eligibility for federal office.