Op-Ed: October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Here’s How to Protect Yourself, Your Business, and Your Family

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month — a nationwide initiative to raise awareness about the importance of protecting our digital lives. In an era where nearly every aspect of our personal, professional, and civic life is connected to the internet, cybersecurity is no longer just an IT issue; it’s a personal responsibility.

From phishing scams and ransomware attacks to identity theft and data breaches, cyber threats are growing in both frequency and sophistication. The good news? There are simple, proactive steps every person can take to protect themselves, their families, and their businesses.

1. Start with Strong Passwords and Multi-Factor Authentication

Weak or reused passwords are one of the most common ways hackers gain access to accounts. Use different long, complex passwords that include a mix of letters, numbers, and symbols for every online account. To keep up with all those passwords, use a password manager to generate and store them securely.

Enable multi-factor authentication (MFA) wherever possible. MFA adds an extra layer of security by requiring a second form of verification—like a text message, email, or authentication app—before granting access.

2. Stay Alert to Phishing Scams

Phishing emails and texts are designed to trick you into clicking malicious links or sharing sensitive information. Be skeptical of unexpected messages, especially those that create a sense of urgency or ask for personal details. When in doubt, don’t click! First, inspect each link and attachment, or verify the sender through a trusted channel.

3. Keep Software and Devices Updated

Cybercriminals often exploit outdated software to gain access to systems. Regularly update your operating systems, apps, and antivirus software. Turn on automatic updates when available to ensure you’re protected with the latest security patches.

4. Secure Your Home Network

Your home Wi-Fi is the gateway to your digital life. Change the default username and password on your router, use strong encryption (WPA3 if available), and consider setting up a guest network for visitors or smart devices.

5. Protect Your Business

Small businesses are increasingly targeted by cybercriminals. Conduct regular cybersecurity training for employees, back up critical data, and develop an incident response plan. If you handle customer data, ensure you’re complying with relevant privacy laws and best practices.

6. Talk to Your Family About Online Safety

Children and seniors are often the most vulnerable online. Teach kids about the importance of privacy, responsible social media use, and how to recognize suspicious messages. Help older family members understand common scams and how to protect their personal information.

7. Be Cautious on Public Wi-Fi

Avoid accessing sensitive accounts or making financial transactions over public Wi-Fi. If you must use it, consider using a virtual private network (VPN) to encrypt your connection.

8. Back Up Your Data

Whether it’s family photos or business records, data loss can be devastating. Use cloud services or external hard drives to regularly back up important files. This is especially critical in the event of a ransomware attack.

Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility. By taking these simple steps, we can all contribute to a safer digital environment. Let’s use this October not to just raise awareness, but also take action.

Stay safe. Stay secure. Stay aware.