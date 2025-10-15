Secretary of State Kris Warner Reports 1,619 New Domestic and Foreign Business Registrations for September of 2025

​​​​​Charleston, W.Va. –The WV Secretary of State's Office registered 1,152 new Domestic Businesses and 467 Foreign Businesses statewide during the month of September according to Secretary of State Kris Warner. Counties that led the state in total businesses registered in September include Berkeley, Kanawha, Monongalia, Raleigh, and Cabell.

Top five counties in total businesses registered:

Berkeley County - 105 new Domestic Businesses

Kanawha County - 96 new Domestic Businesses

Monongalia County - 88 new Domestic Businesses

Raleigh County - 88 new Domestic Businesses Cabell County - 79 new Domestic Businesses



Of the 1,619 new businesses registered in September, 156 qualified for one of the programs offered by the WV Secretary of State's Office. Each program waives the initial registration fee for registering the business. The Boots to Business incentive also waives the first four years of Annual Report filing fees, offering potential savings of up to $250 for new business owners.

New business owners eligible for WVSOS cost savings programs:

Learn more about the Boots to Business and Young Entrepreneur fee waiver programs.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 13,263 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database. A total of 169,257 (both domestic and foreign) businesses are registered with the Secretary of State's Office to do business in West Virginia.

Business Tip of the Month:

A third-party service is not required to file your Annual Report. Annual reports can be filed online at onestop.wv.gov starting on January 1, 2026, for $25.

The WVSOS Business Division works closely with the WV Department of Commerce to help get entrepreneurs the support and assistance they need to start and open their business. Read more about the partnership at WV Business-Link.

Customer Service Summary

WVSOS Business Division Director Sarah Carey is pleased to announce that, last month, the Business Division assisted 3,345 customers through phone calls, in-person office visits, and virtual appointments. Launched earlier this year, the WVSOS Office's virtual appointment scheduler allows customers to receive face-to-face customer support at a time or with a specialist of their choosing from the comfort of their office or even their own home.

Phone calls to the WVSOS Business Division - 3,144

Virtual appointments with WVSOS Business Specialists - 16

In-person customers to WVSOS Business Offices - 185

Morgan County led the state in the percentage of new business growth with a total of 26 new business registrations, a 1.99% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business Division reported that Monroe, Wirt, Wayne and Pleasants counties also experienced notable growth during the month.

Top five counties in new business growth:

Morgan County - 1.91% growth Monroe County - 1.81% growth Wirt County - 1.68% growth Wayne County - 1.60% growth Pleasants County -1.55% growth

