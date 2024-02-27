Get information on turkey hunting locations at March 13 MDC virtual program

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – Spring turkey season is just around the corner. That means now is a great time to get information about this popular outdoor pastime.

People wanting to learn more about spring turkey hunting and, specifically, about hunting locations in Missouri at this time of year should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Where Can I – Turkey Hunt.” This free virtual program will be March 13 from noon-12:30 p.m. The program is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. It is part of the Shoal Creek staff’s “Where Can I?” series of programs, which will be held the second Wednesday of each month. The March 13 program is open to all ages. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/196580

At this program, MDC Administrative Assistant Tim Smith will have information about locations to hunt turkeys as well as the regulations and strategies of spring turkey hunting. Missouri’s youth-only (ages 6-15) spring turkey season is April 6-7 and the state’s regular spring turkey season is April 15-May 5.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive. People can stay informed about upcoming virtual and in-person programs at the Shoal Creek Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. They can sign up for Shoal Creek Center text alerts by calling 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.