Bombora Hires Former Amazon Exec as Chief Product Officer
With two decades of experience in product roles at industry-leading companies, Ajit Thupil will lead Bombora’s expanding product team
Thupil’s expertise in the identity space will help our team position Bombora as the cornerstone for GTM strategies in an increasingly privacy-focused world.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bombora, the leading provider of B2B Intent data solutions, today announced the appointment of Ajit Thupil as Chief Product Officer. Thupil joins the Bombora team from Amazon Ads, where he was Director of Product, overseeing the Amazon Advertising identity platform. As Chief Product Officer, Thupil will lead Bombora’s product team in building the 2024 product roadmap while developing and refining Bombora’s product initiatives.
— Bombora CEO and Cofounder Erik Matlick
An executive with over 20 years of experience, Thupil has a proven track record of leading successful product-focused initiatives within large and growth-stage organizations. In addition to Amazon, he held product roles at Tapad, Oracle, and MediaMath. Thupil also served on the client advisory board at InMobi and as a board member of the IAB Tech Lab.
“As we move toward a redefined data ecosystem, Thupil’s expertise in the identity space will help our team strengthen our industry-leading Intent data solutions and position Bombora as the cornerstone for GTM strategies in an increasingly privacy-focused world,” said Bombora CEO and Co-founder Erik Matlick.
Notably, Thupil has extensive experience and expertise in identity. At Amazon, he led the global ads identity teams across product and engineering and was at the forefront of launches that led to a 25%+ increase in addressability across first-party and third-party publishers. Prior to Amazon, Thupil was Chief Product Officer at Tapad, where he headed the product and solutions team. Under his leadership, the team achieved over 50% growth, culminating in the company’s acquisition by Experian Marketing Services.
Thupil’s hire comes on the heels of partnership announcements with Apollo.io and Albacross and the release of Intelligent Account-Based Marketing (iABM), a solution that optimizes, measures, and proves the impact of programmatic B2B campaigns with transparent reporting.
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com.
