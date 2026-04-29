Phrase Launches Verified Solutions Program to Strengthen its Ecosystem of Trusted Integrations

Validated partner integrations expand choice across the Phrase ecosystem

Our Verified Solutions give customers the confidence to buy or build the capabilities they need, with technology and service offerings validated to perform within Phrase.” — Edmund Ovington, Vice President, Global Partnerships and Ecosystem

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phrase , a global leader in language intelligence technology, today announced the launch of its Verified Solutions program . This new initiative is designed to help customers build and scale their language technology stack using validated, best-of-breed solutions from across the Phrase ecosystem.As enterprises manage an expanding mix of content systems, AI models, and service providers, ensuring these technologies work together reliably is a growing challenge. The Verified Solutions program addresses this by recognizing partner technologies and service offerings built on top of its language intelligence platform that meet Phrase standards for quality, compatibility, and customer value.“Enterprise teams are under pressure to move faster without increasing risk,” said Edmund Ovington, Vice President, Global Partnerships and Ecosystem. “The challenge is not access to technology, it’s knowing what will work reliably at scale. With a growing ecosystem of partners and integrations, our Verified Solutions give customers the confidence to buy or build the capabilities they need, with technology and service offerings validated to perform within Phrase.”The program is part of Phrase’s broader ecosystem strategy, enabling customers and partners to build, connect, and grow on a shared infrastructure.Phrase already supports a growing ecosystem of 100+ partners and 50+ integrations, including providers such as Figma, Contentful, and Storyblok, as well as Acclaro, Argos Multilingual, and more recently, Welocalize Opal. The Verified Solutions Program builds on this foundation by identifying those solutions that meet Phrase standards for quality, compatibility, and customer value.By validating partner-built capabilities, Phrase helps customers assemble a solution stack tailored to their needs, without the cost and disruption of switching platforms or being tied to a single vendor.For partners, achieving Verified status with Phrase unlocks a range of benefits designed to accelerate innovation and growth. These include access to development resources such as sandbox environments and training, opportunities for joint product innovation, and expanded go-to-market support.Verified partners can publish their solutions directly within the Phrase Platform, making them discoverable to organizations looking to extend their capabilities.The Verified Solutions program reinforces Phrase’s commitment to an open, extensible platform, where customers can combine Phrase's native capabilities with partner technologies to create a scalable, future-ready infrastructure.To explore the Phrase Verified Solutions program and partner ecosystem, visit: phrase.com/ecosystem/About PhrasePhrase is the world’s leading language intelligence platform, helping global organizations move faster, reach more markets, and deliver content that feels local, relevant, and authentic.The Phrase Platform combines AI, agentic orchestration, and a headless, API-first architecture in one unified system. It applies the context that makes content perform in every market, including brand voice, quality standards, glossaries, prior translations, and cultural nuance. This means every team, in every region, can ship content that’s on-brand, on-point, and ready for any audience.Brands like Uber, Zendesk, and Volkswagen, along with leading LSPs, global SI partners, and thousands of other organizations, choose Phrase to accelerate international growth and turn global content into a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.phrase.com

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