Dataline Launches Wodwo AI-Powered Self-Serve Audience Creation Tool, Helping Advertisers Reach Customers Efficiently

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Leading data co-op puts agentic selection tools directly in the hands of brand marketers to build audience segments at the speed of AI

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dataline , a leading provider of quality marketing information, today announced the launch of Wodwo , a self-serve platform for creating custom digital audience segments for advertising. Brands can now upload their first-party data to Wodwo and receive customized audience segments in an hour, not days, weeks or months.Wodwo is built on Dataline’s database of 230 million unique profiles, using 2,000 attributes ranging from actual point of sale information to a complement of demographic and psychographic data. This data, when combined with a brands’ first-party customer data and Wodwo’s proprietary AI modeling, builds highly-relevant customized audience segments that brands can use across channels.“The new AI-centric era of advertising technology is pushing marketers to seek out the best possible data inputs in their quest to drive performance,” said Mark Rickard, President and CEO of Rickard Squared. “With Wodwo, Dataline makes it easy for brands to simultaneously take advantage of their own data and a rich data set full of real-world transactions. An easy-to-use platform that can transform first-party data into actionable audiences in less than an hour could prove to be a gamechanger for marketers across verticals.”Dataline builds custom models for many of the world’s Fortune 500 companies to reach consumers through direct marketing. Dozens of brand clients already benefit from stacked audiences models created using the Wodwo platform on a managed service basis. The launch of the self-serve interface means those brands and agencies can now build their own audience segments through the intuitive dashboard.“Marketers today are under immense pressure to refine their data inputs to drive meaningful performance,” said Stefan Tornquist, Managing Director of research firm Executive Summary RSI. “The ability to seamlessly integrate first-party data with high-fidelity, real-world transactional datasets is becoming a baseline requirement. Platforms that can quickly transform raw data into actionable audience models represent a significant shift in speed-to-market for brands across every vertical.”Dataline’s syndicated segments are available across DSPs and are widely used by programmatic ad buyers. As most marketers know, audiences are rarely one-size fits all, yet custom audience building can be time-consuming and expensive. Dataline’s Wodwo platform puts the customization in marketers’ hands, letting them bring their own data and then let AI generate custom models by using the Dataline insights.“Dataline has a rich legacy of helping our clients and co-op members through data models that deliver high-performing campaigns,” said Paul Sobel, President & CEO of Dataline. “Wodwo represents the next evolution of the company, taking our data science and putting it directly into digital marketers’ hands in a way that is simple, fast, secure, and affordable. Wodwo asks nothing of the marketer but the ability to navigate a mouse through a series of user-friendly screens. It then delivers usable audience segments that go much deeper than syndicated segments, helping marketers find and convert new customers.”All first-party data uploaded to Wodwo is subject to the same security standards as Dataline’s co-op, meaning it is encrypted and anonymized, ensuring consumer privacy is maintained at all stages of the process.To learn more or schedule a demo, visit Wodwo.co or email sales@datalinedata.com.About DatalineDataline is a leading provider of quality marketing information, digital audiences, and custom modeling and analytic services. The company’s Wodwo self-serve custom digital audience modeling platform is redefining how marketers build and use audiences. Through a combination of marketers’ own data, the Dataline database of over 230 million unique profiles, and predictive AI, Wodwo finds the prospects most likely to convert and gives them to marketers in usable, high-performing audiences. Founded in 2000, Dataline is a trusted partner for forward-thinking marketers at major publishers, large financial institutions, major insurers, non-profit organizations and well-known catalogers. The company is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

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