JWX and StackAdapt Partner To Give Advertisers Access to Consumer and Content Signals for Ad Targeting

Advertisers gain access to JWX’s 21+ billion monthly signals for advertising across premium environments

By integrating JWX’s code-on-page inventory and, more importantly, our metadata, we are opening the door to help advertisers and publishers capitalize on a wealth of signal and intent insight.” — John Nardone, CEO of JWX

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JWX, the technology company connecting premium content, engaged consumers, and the advertisers who reach them, today announced a partnership with StackAdapt, the leading AI advertising and orchestration platform. The collaboration makes JWX video inventory and unique consumer and content signals available within the StackAdapt platform, giving advertisers streamlined access to premium video supply and targeting intelligence that drives outcomes.JWX processes more than 21 billion monthly signals from its full-stack video infrastructure, including its video player, CMS, CTV SSAI, and adtech. These insights provide advertisers with a deeper view into video content, ad exposure insights, engagement, and performance. Integrating these insights into the StackAdapt platform transforms video advertising from an awareness play into a performance channel for advertisers.This intelligence has already proven to drive greater outcomes in-market. Campaigns that leverage JWX Deep Contextual targeting see average increases of 17% in viewability, 13% in interaction rate, and 37% in CTR compared to campaigns without.Most video ad targeting is currently done using page-level signals and only provides limited visibility into viewers’ ad experience. JWX’s granularity and in-player targeting capabilities create a potent proxy for reaching consumers and capturing audience intent in an increasingly ID-less world. Coupling the data with the most direct path to supply – JWX is 36% more sustainable than the average video buy, per Scope3 – only accelerates these benefits.“Advertisers want their messages to generate ROI, and they are trying to accomplish that during a period of signal loss across the ecosystem,” said John Nardone, CEO of JWX. “StackAdapt has built the tools that help advertisers get their ads in front of consumers in an efficient manner, and as a result, has significantly grown its market share. By integrating JWX’s code-on-page inventory and, more importantly, our metadata, we are opening the door to help advertisers and publishers capitalize on a wealth of signal and intent insight.”“Partnering with JWX gives advertisers access to more direct signals from within the video experience,” said Greg Joseph, VP of Inventory Development at StackAdapt. "Their in-player data provides clearer visibility into content and ad delivery, which aligns with how we evaluate and optimize supply. It’s a meaningful step toward building a more transparent and accountable video ecosystem.”JWX empowers publishers to transform, distribute, engage, and monetize their storytelling at scale. Following the acquisitions of True Anthem and Aug X Labs , publishers can now use JWX to strategically engage and monetize audiences through new narrative-driven media at greater scale and efficiency. With JWX, publishers can create premium, differentiated creative assets they can monetize without compromising brand trust or the user experience. The company also recently announced an exclusive agreement with QuantumPath , the agentic media planning and buying platform, creating a multi-DSP agentic cross-platform orchestration layer that helps agencies and advertisers reduce the time spent manually building and optimizing campaigns.About JWXJWX’s mission is to provide technology that empowers media businesses to connect their content with consumers across every platform. We help publishers transform content into multi-format experiences, reach audiences wherever attention moves, and strengthen monetization in a fragmented landscape. As part of the broader ecosystem, JWX also supports streaming companies and advertisers with solutions built for how modern media is distributed and consumed. Learn more at www.jwx.com About StackAdaptStackAdapt is the leading AI advertising and orchestration platform marketers rely on to drive brand growth and revenue. Built entirely in-house with an easy-to-use interface, StackAdapt unifies programmatic and owned channels—including CTV, DOOH, display, native, audio, email, and more—into one seamless experience. The platform makes it easy to find the right audience, personalize creative, run campaigns, optimize, and measure results in one place. Trusted by the most forward-thinking brands and agencies, StackAdapt combines speed of innovation, deep vertical expertise, and partnership that powers real business growth. For further information, visit www.stackadapt.com

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