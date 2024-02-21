St. Johnsbury Barracks // Crash / Request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A4001325

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 2/21/24 1336 hours

STREET: Interstate 91

TOWN: St. Johnsbury

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 134.6 South

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: UNKNOWN

VEHICLE YEAR: UNKNOWN

VEHICLE MAKE: UNKOWN

VEHICLE MODEL: UNKNOWN

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: UNKNOWN

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Bettylou Sherry

AGE: 82

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: NVRH

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash in the area of I91 S MM 134.6. Investigation revealed Bettylou Sherry of Danville, VT was operating her Subaru Outback when another vehicle merged into her lane, striking the rear driver's side of her vehicle. This caused her to go off the side of the road and the vehicle to roll onto its roof. The operator of the second vehicle did not stop and continued south on I91.

The second vehicle was described as an older model silver or white sedan. This is an active investigation, and the State Police would like to ask anyone who was driving in the area at the time of the crash to please call the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.

Trooper Ryan Butler & K9 Cobra

St. Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111