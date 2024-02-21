St. Johnsbury Barracks // Crash / Request for information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A4001325
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 2/21/24 1336 hours
STREET: Interstate 91
TOWN: St. Johnsbury
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 134.6 South
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: UNKNOWN
VEHICLE YEAR: UNKNOWN
VEHICLE MAKE: UNKOWN
VEHICLE MODEL: UNKNOWN
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: UNKNOWN
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Bettylou Sherry
AGE: 82
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Outback
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major damage
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: NVRH
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash in the area of I91 S MM 134.6. Investigation revealed Bettylou Sherry of Danville, VT was operating her Subaru Outback when another vehicle merged into her lane, striking the rear driver's side of her vehicle. This caused her to go off the side of the road and the vehicle to roll onto its roof. The operator of the second vehicle did not stop and continued south on I91.
The second vehicle was described as an older model silver or white sedan. This is an active investigation, and the State Police would like to ask anyone who was driving in the area at the time of the crash to please call the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.
Trooper Ryan Butler & K9 Cobra
St. Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111