MPD Investigating Homicide in Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a fatal shooting in Northeast, DC that left one man dead and two others injured.

On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at approximately 9:40 p.m., members of the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District responded to the 1700 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two men with gunshot wound injuries. One of the victims was located inside of a business and another outside.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. One man died from his injuries. The other victim remains in critical condition.

Later, a third man arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wound injuries. He is also in critical condition.

The decedent has been identified as 26-year-old Malon Nurse, of Upper Marlboro, MD.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 24023603