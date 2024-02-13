Progress Continues on Specialized Support Classrooms

CANADA, February 13 - Released on February 13, 2024

Eight Saskatchewan schools have been selected to implement the Specialized Support Classroom Pilot through a $3.6 million investment from the Government of Saskatchewan. The pilot aims to help staff in schools manage and de-escalate behavioural incidents. Participating school divisions have selected the following schools and are developing plans to meet their local needs:

McKitrick Community School - Living Sky School Division

St. Mary School - Light of Christ Catholic Schools

St. John School - Prince Albert Catholic School Division

Queen Mary Public School - Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division

Father Vachon School - Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools

King George School - Saskatoon Public Schools

Arcola Community School - Regina Public Schools

St. Augustine School - Regina Catholic Schools

"We look forward to working with the selected schools as they address their specific needs using the Specialized Support Classroom," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "In supporting students, teachers and staff, this pilot aims to reduce interruptions in the classroom and provide additional support to the students who need it."

The pilot provides classrooms with specialized support to help students practice self-regulation skills while also addressing the impacts of disruptions in the home classroom. These classrooms will have capacity for 15 students and are staffed by a minimum of one teacher and two educational assistants. Other staff support may also be used, including psychologists and counsellors.

This pilot project builds on the Government of Saskatchewan's commitment to supporting students, teachers and classrooms through previous investments of $47 million toward enrolment, complexity and the hiring of more educational assistants, as well as the more than $300 million in supports for learning announced earlier this year.

