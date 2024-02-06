VetStem Cell Therapy Proponent, Dr. Kim Carlson, Reaches 300 Stem Cell Patients

Dr. Kim Carlson, DVM, DACVS

Dr. Kim Carlson has been utilizing VetStem Cell Therapy since 2007 and has provided VetStem cell processing services for 300 patients.

POWAY, CA, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Kim Carlson is a board-certified veterinary surgeon that has been practicing in the Bay Area of Northern California for many years. She has been utilizing VetStem Cell Therapy in her surgical practice since 2007, recently marking a significant milestone by providing VetStem cell processing services for her 300th patient.

Dr. Carlson is one of VetStem’s most prolific providers and is the first small animal veterinarian to reach 300 stem cell patients. Leveraging her expertise as a board-certified surgeon, she consistently advocates for the integration of stem cell therapy in conjunction with orthopedic surgeries. Dr. Carlson routinely applies this innovative therapy to procedures such as cruciate ligament repairs, luxating patella surgery, and fracture repairs. She also performs VetStem Cell Therapy for arthritic patients as well as several other acute and chronic conditions.

Four years ago, Dr. Carlson established Lenity Vet Specialists and Emergency Care, a private specialty practice located in San Mateo, CA. Specializing in minimally invasive surgical techniques, Dr. Carlson has a special interest in orthopedic surgery, oncologic surgery, trauma, and wound management. Many of her patient’s experience great success after treatment with VetStem Cell Therapy, including Oliver, a young Shih Tzu who was successfully treated with stem cells in conjunction with surgery for arthritis in his elbows.

VetStem Cell Therapy harnesses the natural healing cells of patients to combat degenerative diseases like osteoarthritis and address traumatic injuries such as torn ligaments and injured tendons in dogs, cats, and horses. Stem cells, with their regenerative capabilities and ability to differentiate into various tissue types, play a pivotal role in reducing pain, inflammation, and the formation of scar tissue. Additionally, they aid in restoring range of motion and stimulating the regeneration of tendon, ligament, and joint tissues.

About Kim Carlson, DVM, DACVS

Dr. Carlson received her DVM from the University of Illinois in 2001. She went on to complete a rotating internship in small animal medicine and surgery at the Animal Medical Center of New York, as well as a surgical internship at the Dallas Veterinary Surgical Center. Dr. Carlson completed her surgical residency at Tufts University Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine in 2006 to become a board-certified surgeon.

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem, Inc. is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 18 years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon, and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures

