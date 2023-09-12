Shih Tzu Puppy Plays Again After Treatment with VetStem Cell Therapy

Oliver

Oliver, a young Shih Tzu, was successfully treated with VetStem Cell Therapy in conjunction with surgery for arthritis in his elbows.

He is so happy and gets to enjoy his young dog-life now pain free!” — Oliver's Owner

POWAY, CALIFORNIA, US, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Oliver, a Shih Tzu, was just 10 months old when he began limping. A trip to the veterinarian revealed he suffered from elbow dysplasia and arthritis in both front legs. His veterinarian, Dr. Kim Carlson of Lenity Vet Specialists and Emergency Care, recommended surgical repair in conjunction with VetStem Cell Therapy.

Dr. Carlson is a board-certified veterinary surgeon and has been providing VetStem Cell Therapy to her patients since 2007. As VetStem’s most prolific small animal user, she has treated nearly 300 patients with stem cells. Stem cells are regenerative cells that can differentiate into many tissue types and have demonstrated the ability to reduce pain and inflammation, help to restore range of motion, and stimulate regeneration of tendon, ligament, and joint tissues. In a peer-reviewed study of dogs with chronic osteoarthritis of the elbow, it was found that treatment with stem cells reduced pain and lameness. By using VetStem Cell Therapy in conjunction with surgery, Dr. Carlson hoped to delay the progression and reduce the severity of Oliver’s arthritis moving forward.

During Oliver’s orthopedic procedure, Dr. Carlson collected fat tissue from his abdomen. The fat was aseptically packaged and shipped to the VetStem laboratory in Poway, California. Lab technicians processed the fat to extract and concentrate the stem and regenerative cells contained therein. The cells were divided into doses, and three injectable doses were shipped to Dr. Carlson for treatment. Approximately 48 hours after the initial fat collection procedure, Oliver received one dose of his own stem cells into each elbow and one intravenous dose.

According to Oliver’s owner, he had a great response to the treatment. She stated, “Now at nearly 1 and one-half years old, all his pain is gone, and he runs, fetches and plays with all size dog friends. He is so happy and gets to enjoy his young dog-life now pain free! We are so glad we went with the doctor's recommendation. To see Oliver go from a slow, painful gait, to a vibrant energetic puppy is a wonderful gift!”

In addition to the three stem cell doses that were shipped for immediate treatment, several doses of Oliver’s stem cells were put into cryopreservation. This is particularly valuable for a patient like Oliver who will never have perfect, arthritis-free elbows. Oliver’s additional cells will remain in cryopreservation and can be accessed for treatment as needed for the remainder of his life. Learn more at www.VetStem.com.

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 15 years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.

