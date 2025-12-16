Quarter Horse Benefits from VetStem Cell Therapy for Suspensory Ligament Injury

An Intimidating Zippo

An Intimidating Zippo, a Quarter Horse gelding, received VetStem Cell Therapy for a torn suspensory ligament.

Amazing results after the stem cells were injected in the suspensory ligament” — An Intimidating Zippo's Owner

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Intimidating Zippo, a Quarter Horse gelding, experienced significant improvement in his suspensory ligament health thanks to VetStem Cell Therapy. He was originally diagnosed with a severe tear in his left hind suspensory ligament extending from Zone 1 to Zone 3, an injury that can cause long-term discomfort and reduced mobility.

To address the injury, his veterinarian recommended VetStem Cell Therapy. To begin the process, fat tissue was harvested from An Intimidating Zippo’s tailhead in a minimally invasive procedure. The tissue was aseptically packaged and shipped overnight to the VetStem laboratory in Poway, California. Once received, VetStem lab technicians processed the fat to isolate and concentrate the stem and regenerative cells. Three injectable doses of An Intimidating Zippo’s own stem cells were shipped to his veterinarian and administered into his injured suspensory ligament.

After treatment, his owner stated, “Amazing results after the stem cells were injected in the suspensory ligament, which completely healed with proper rehabilitation.” Two years after his initial recovery, An Intimidating Zippo was diagnosed with mild Degenerative Suspensory Ligament Desmitis (DSLD) in both hind suspensory ligaments. To help support long-term comfort and ligament health, his veterinarian plans to administer annual treatments using his banked stem cells.

Stem cells are powerful regenerative cells known for their ability to decrease pain and inflammation, reduce scar tissue formation, and promote the repair of tendons, ligaments, and joint tissues. These therapeutic properties make stem cell therapy a valuable option for managing equine orthopedic injuries.

As a leader in veterinary regenerative medicine, VetStem has been providing stem cell services since 2004, when the first horse was treated with VetStem Cell Therapy. Since then, more than 6,500 horses have received treatment, with survey data showing strong recovery outcomes. According to survey results from horse owners, 76% of horses returned to full work at their prior level after treatment for suspensory ligament injuries, 77% after treatment for tendon injuries, and 57% following treatment for joint disease.

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 20+ years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.



