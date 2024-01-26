Learn fly tying with four-part program offered by Henges Shooting Range in February

Body

EUREKA, Mo.—The art and craft of tying flies for fly fishing may seem challenging, but it is something that can be learned. Whether you want to try your hand pursuing trout in one of Missouri’s Ozark trout management streams or dip a line closer to home at one of the St. Louis areas winter trout lakes. Having an arsenal of flies will provide an angling edge.

The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is offering a series of Introduction to Fly-tying classes four evenings in February. This multi-part sequence will get participants started in the world of fly-tying and guide them through the special skills needed to become successful at tying flies. All classes will run from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on four consecutive Thursdays: Feb. 1, 8, 15, and 22. The courses are free and open to ages 11 and up.

During this four-part fly tying series, attendees will learn about the basic tools, materials, and skills needed to get rolling on tying their own flies. All materials used in this class will be provided however, participants may also bring their own equipment. Each class will build on the previous classes’ skills so attendance for all four classes is required.

Introduction to Fly-tying is a free program, but online preregistration is required by going to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4hQ. Using this link will register participants for the entire four part sequence.

The Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is at 1100 Antire Road, just off I-44, exit 269 in Eureka.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.