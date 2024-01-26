Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,009 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,656 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks/Disorderly Conduct/Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5000442

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash                          

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME:01/25/24 @ 2252 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vance Hill Rd, Newport Town

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct / Unlawful mischief

 

ACCUSED: Amanda Roberge                                             

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Town, Vt

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/25/2024 at approximately 2252 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a report of an out-of-control family member. Investigation revealed Amanda Roberge was acting in a disorderly manor and caused damage to a vehicle on the property. Amanda Roberge was subsequently taken into custody and processed at the Derby Barracks. Roberge was later brought to Northern State Correctional Facility on lack of $200.00 bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/26/2024 @ 12:30 pm           

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility   

BAIL: $200.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Jesse Nash

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Jesse.Nash@Vermont.Gov

(802) 334-8881

 

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks/Disorderly Conduct/Unlawful Mischief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more