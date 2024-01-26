Derby Barracks/Disorderly Conduct/Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5000442
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME:01/25/24 @ 2252 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vance Hill Rd, Newport Town
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct / Unlawful mischief
ACCUSED: Amanda Roberge
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Town, Vt
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/25/2024 at approximately 2252 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a report of an out-of-control family member. Investigation revealed Amanda Roberge was acting in a disorderly manor and caused damage to a vehicle on the property. Amanda Roberge was subsequently taken into custody and processed at the Derby Barracks. Roberge was later brought to Northern State Correctional Facility on lack of $200.00 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/26/2024 @ 12:30 pm
COURT: Orleans Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200.00
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jesse Nash
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Jesse.Nash@Vermont.Gov
(802) 334-8881