Derby Barracks/Disorderly Conduct/Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5000442

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME:01/25/24 @ 2252 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vance Hill Rd, Newport Town

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct / Unlawful mischief

ACCUSED: Amanda Roberge

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Town, Vt

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/25/2024 at approximately 2252 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a report of an out-of-control family member. Investigation revealed Amanda Roberge was acting in a disorderly manor and caused damage to a vehicle on the property. Amanda Roberge was subsequently taken into custody and processed at the Derby Barracks. Roberge was later brought to Northern State Correctional Facility on lack of $200.00 bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/26/2024 @ 12:30 pm

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Jesse Nash

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Jesse.Nash@Vermont.Gov

(802) 334-8881