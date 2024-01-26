Sen. Cramer: USDA Rural Development Awards $101,651 to Oyate Community Development Corporation

WASHINGTON – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development announced an award of $101,651 to the Oyate Community Development Corporation. This grant will be used to provide technical assistance and training to rural micro-entrepreneurs and microenterprises on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.
