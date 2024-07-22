GSA Awards $94 Million Contract to Modernize the Dunseith Land Port of Entry

BISMARCK – The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced it has awarded a $94 million Design-Build contract to McGough Construction that will modernize the Dunseith Land Port of Entry (LPOE), one of five inspection facilities in the north-central part of the state.

This award, funded partially by the fully-paid-for Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will strengthen supply chains, create jobs, and enhance security and trade.

“As a northern border state, North Dakota’s ports of entry are essential for travelers and the flow of commerce,” said U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND). “The modernization of Dunseith Port of Entry will help bring the border crossing into the twenty-first century and be equipped to meet the national security needs of today and the future. The completion of this project will facilitate even greater trade and security cooperation between Canada and the United States.”