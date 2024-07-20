Submit Release
News Search

There were 510 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,616 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Cramer: HHS Awards $598,408 to the University of North Dakota

BISMARCK – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the award of $598,408 through the Indian Health Service to the University of North Dakota (UND). The funding will be distributed to the following programs and initiatives: 

  • $396,925 to the Recruitment & Retention of American Indians into Nursing (RAIN) program at UND, which provides support services to American Indian students enrolled in pre-nursing, undergraduate, and graduate nursing programs.
  • $201,483 to the Indians into Psychology Doctoral Education (INPSYDE) program at UND, which provides mental health services and professionals for Native American populations across the Midwest.

You just read:

Sen. Cramer: HHS Awards $598,408 to the University of North Dakota

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more