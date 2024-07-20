Sen. Cramer: HHS Awards $598,408 to the University of North Dakota

BISMARCK – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the award of $598,408 through the Indian Health Service to the University of North Dakota (UND). The funding will be distributed to the following programs and initiatives:

$396,925 to the Recruitment & Retention of American Indians into Nursing (RAIN) program at UND, which provides support services to American Indian students enrolled in pre-nursing, undergraduate, and graduate nursing programs.

$201,483 to the Indians into Psychology Doctoral Education (INPSYDE) program at UND, which provides mental health services and professionals for Native American populations across the Midwest.