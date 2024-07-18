Senator Cramer, Colleagues Introduce Bipartisan Legislation to Support Families of Fallen U.S. Servicemembers

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Jon Ossoff (D-GA), and Mike Rounds (R-SD) introduced the Gold Star Children Education Act to support the education of children of fallen U.S. servicemembers. This legislation would make children of servicemembers who died while serving on active duty eligible for enrollment in U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity (DODEA) schools on a tuition-free, space-available basis.

The DODEA manages 160 schools globally, providing K-12 education to the children of active duty servicemembers residing on military installations. Military families frequently cite the availability of schools on installations as positively impacting their quality of life, but Gold Star children are not eligible to enroll in the schools after the death of a parent who served.

The Gold Star Children Education Act is endorsed by Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), Blue Star Families, and Hire Heroes USA.

“America is the land of the free because of the brave servicemembers who sacrificed their lives in defense of our freedoms,” said Cramer. “After losing a parent who served, Gold Star children should not be further disrupted by losing their access to DOD schools. I joined Senators Ossoff and Rounds in introducing the Gold Star Children Education Act to preserve the educational options for families of fallen servicemembers.”

“We can never do enough to support the families of fallen U.S. servicemembers. That’s why I’m introducing this new bipartisan legislation to give more support to gold star families and ensure our children get the best education and support possible,” said Ossoff.

“We should all strive to thank our men and women in uniform as often as possible, but we have a special obligation to never forget the sacrifices made by their families as well,” said Rounds. “Military children in particular often grow up with a parent away from home for months at a time—even years over the course of a career in the service. If, God forbid, their mom or dad makes the ultimate sacrifice, these Gold Star children should still be able to enroll in Department of Defense schools. I am pleased to co-lead the bipartisan Gold Star Children Education Act and honor this sacred trust.”

Click here for bill text.