Virtue Solar: REC Certification Advances High-Grade Solar Panel Installations for Central Virginia Consumers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtue Solar was recently promoted by international solar panel leader REC Solar Holdings AS to the rank of "REC Certified Solar Professional" installer. REC carefully selects candidates to undergo this unique installer certification program. It ensures solar installers have the knowledge and best practices to install REC panels. The certification assures customers they receive high-quality solar installation and REC solar panels.

Headquartered in Charlottesville, Virtue Solar is Central Virginia's top-rated local solar provider, designing and installing quality commercial and residential solar systems across the state since 2015. Receipt of the REC recognition further affirms the quality of Virtue's superior installation practices and exceptional customer satisfaction scores.

"The solar industry regards REC solar panels as one of the best you can buy," notes founder Matt Powers. "REC has reworked its pricing to a point where we can confidently offer a great product without limiting it to customers who can afford to pay top-dollar prices. We always try to design and install the highest-quality systems available for our clients. Pairing REC solar panels with Enphase microinverters results in the highest-quality solar system on the market."

Powers adds, "The great thing about being REC Certified Solar Professional-certified is that it extends the warranty on all the REC panels we install from 20 to 25 years and gives our customers an additional labor warranty on the solar panels for additional peace of mind."

This certification marks Virtue Solar's third recent achievement, in addition to:

-Virtue Solar's promotion to the exclusive Gold Installer tier by Enphase Energy

-Virtue Solar's certification as an approved Powerwall Installer by Tesla (making it the only active local solar installation company in the Charlottesville area to achieve such a status)

These recognitions are a testament to Virtue's expertise and dedication in the field of solar energy, recognizing past accomplishments and acknowledging their potential to shape Virginia's solar landscape in the future.

About Virtue Solar:

Established in 2015, Virtue Solar is a Central Virginia-based, owner-operated solar installation company specializing in both residential solar and commercial solar projects. Virtue is an AES Certified, Class A Contractor that has installed over 3,500 kW of solar systems and maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.