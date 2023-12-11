VIRTUE SOLAR: Virginia-based Virtue Solar promoted to exclusive Gold Installer ranking by Enphase Energy

Virtue Solar’s high-quality solar installation history formally recognized by world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters.

Enphase Gold certification acknowledges that our team has extensive experience working with Enphase products, designing storage systems, and meeting their stringent requirements for this top honor.” — Matt Powers, Virtue Solar Founder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, USA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtue Solar was recently promoted to the prestigious rank of Gold Installer by Enphase Energy, the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters. This award highlights Virtue Solar’s strong commitment to providing high-quality solar solutions and their efforts toward promoting clean energy.

Headquartered in Charlottesville, Virtue Solar is Central Virginia’s top-rated local solar provider, designing and installing quality commercial and residential solar systems across the state since 2015. Enphase’s distinguished Gold Installer recognition affirms the quality of Virtue’s superior installation practices and exceptional customer satisfaction scores.

"At Virtue Solar, we install the highest-quality systems available; Enphase equipment is usually part of that package” notes company founder Matt Powers. “We have been extremely satisfied with Enphase products and are excited to be one of the only Enphase Gold Installers in Virginia. Our Enphase Gold certification acknowledges that our team has extensive experience working with Enphase products, designing storage systems, and meeting their stringent requirements for this top honor."

The promotion of an entity to the Gold Installer tier is a significant achievement that not only recognizes past accomplishments but also acknowledges an installation provider’s potential to shape the solar solutions future. This recognition is a testament to Virtue Solar’s expertise and dedication in the field of solar energy. Relatedly, Virtue Solar was also recently designated as a Tesla Powerwall installer, making it the only active local solar installation company in the Charlottesville area to achieve such a status.

About Virtue Solar:

Established in 2015, Virtue Solar is a Central Virginia-based, owner-operated solar installation company specializing in both residential solar and commercial solar projects. Virtue is an AES Certified, Class A Contractor that has installed over 3,500 kW of solar systems and maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.