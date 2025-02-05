Virtue Solar: Separating Fact from Fiction for Virginia Solar Customers

Solar energy can be beneficial and financially rewarding, but consumers need to avoid the pitfalls.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtue Solar, a leading solar installation company based in Charlottesville, VA, recently shared consumer guidance for navigating the realities of the solar market. In an article entitled “I got door-knocked by a solar salesman— Is it a scam?“, Virtue Solar founder Matt Powers takes a candid look at the promises and pitfalls of solar energy, peeling back the layers to reveal both its true value and the potential scams that prospective solar adopters might encounter.

Virtue strives to separate fact from fiction, opening with a common scenario: the door-to-door solar salesman promising enormous savings with little upfront cost. The article goes on to discuss the environmental considerations of solar, including directly addressing common misconceptions about solar industry hardware.

Virtue dives beneath the surface with insider information on dealing with solar companies, advising that not all solar companies act in the customer’s best interest. As a result, misleading sales practices, inflated costs, and hasty promises can lead homeowners into regrettable financial decisions.

Virtue also offers practical advice on how to leverage the benefits of solar for the homeowner and environment, while eliminating the risk from predatory companies who place profits over people. These include obtaining multiple quotes, avoiding high-pressure sales tactics, and leveraging community resources. The article provides value for Richmond solar customers, solar adopters across the Commonwealth of Virginia, and beyond.

You can read more about Virtue Solar’s efforts to build high-quality solar systems while educating the public to make informed energy choices here: https://www.virtuesolar.com/2025/01/29/i-got-door-knocked-by-a-solar-salesman-is-it-a-scam/

About Virtue Solar:

Established in 2015, Virtue Solar is a Central Virginia-based, owner-operated solar installation company specializing in both residential solar and commercial solar projects. Virtue is an AES Certified, Class A Contractor that has installed over 3,500 kW of solar systems and maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.



