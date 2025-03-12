Virginia Meditation Courses in Orange & Crozet to be Hosted by Meg Reynolds

Early April Events to Focus on Inner Stillness; Two Free Speaking Events in March also Highlighted for Charlottesville

Vedic Meditation is about igniting happiness and reaching inner stillness anywhere, anytime, to transcend cares and worries.” — Meg Reynolds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia Vedic Meditation expert Meg Reynolds will be hosting two upcoming 4-day, in-person meditation courses in Orange (April 1-4, 2025) and Crozet, VA (April 8-11, 2025). Registration is now open for both courses.

The first day of each Vedic Meditation event will consist of private, individual 1:1 one-hour introductory sessions with Meg before transitioning to group meetings on the following days. Day 2 will focus on the mechanics of effortless meditation and learning how to integrate daily meditation practice into your life. Day 3 will discuss meditation and stress release including the physiology of stress. Day 4 looks at the stages of enlightenment and states of consciousness as well as upcoming milestones inside meditation and daily life.

According to Mrs. Reynolds, Vedic Meditation is about igniting happiness and reaching inner stillness anywhere, anytime, to transcend cares and worries. All one needs to do is find a comfortable seated position and spend 20 minutes practicing. Vedic Meditation is ideal for a variety of situations, including individuals experiencing burnout, wanting to tap into an inner source of creativity or access more brain power, or craving a deeper sense of self-sufficiency.

Registration is available through the Meditation Courses page on Meg Reynolds’ official website. Interested participants can also schedule a free, no-obligation intro talk with Meg from the same link to learn more.

Separately, Meg Reynolds will be speaking at two local area events in Charlottesville in March.

March 16, 2025, 2:15 pm to 3 pm, University of Virginia, Ridley Hall, 405 Emmet St S, Charlottesville, VA 22904 – “You’re smart, but you could be A LOT smarter! - Tap into Deep Levels of Creative Intelligence with Vedic Meditation”. RSVP at https://calendly.com/meg-med/free-talk-how-to-overcome-stress.

March 26, 2025, 6 pm to 7 pm, Common House Charlottesville, 206 W. Market St, Charlottesville, VA 22902 – “Dissolve Accumulated Stress with Vedic Meditation - Free Your Mind and Body”. RSVP (required for Non-Members of the Common House) at https://calendly.com/meg-med/free-talk-dissolving-accumulated-stress

Both Charlottesville speaking events are free and all are welcome to attend.

About Meg Reynolds:

Meg Reynolds is a Vedic Meditation teacher from Crozet, VA. Meg has been practicing Vedic Meditation for nearly 30 years. She has completed over 2,000 hours of Vedic Meditation teacher training in India, and is certified in Applied Positive Psychology. She enjoys helping people learn Vedic meditation and igniting happiness and reducing friction in their personal and professional lives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.