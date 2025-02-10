Vedic Meditation Expert Meg Reynolds to Lead 4-Day Course in Colorado

Details on the March 4-7 "Learn Vedic Meditation" Event

Steamboat Springs Event to Focus on Inner Stillness

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed Vedic Meditation expert Meg Reynolds will be visiting Out Here Yoga in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, from March 4-7, 2025, for a 4-day “Learn Vedic Meditation” event. The course will focus on reaching inner stillness anywhere to transcend cares and worries.

The first day of the event will consist of private, individual 1:1 one-hour introductory sessions with Meg before transitioning to group meetings on days 2-4. These sessions offer a serene environment to learn and practice meditation techniques that can transform your life.

Registration is available through https://www.MegReynolds.com/Steamboat. Interested participants can also schedule a free, no-obligation intro talk with Meg from the same link to learn more.

The Steamboat Springs course will be conducted at Out Here Yoga, 685 Marketplace Plaza Suite #C2, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487.

Before her Colorado visit, Meg will also lead a Virginia meditation course from February 14-17 in Orange, VA. More information on that event can be found here: https://megreynolds.com/meditation-courses-upcoming-events/.

About Meg Reynolds

Meg Reynolds is a Vedic Meditation teacher from Crozet, VA. Meg has been practicing Vedic Meditation for nearly 30 years. She has over 2,000 hours of Vedic Meditation teacher training in India, is certified in Applied Positive Psychology, and is currently completing her Master's Degree at the University of Virginia with an emphasis on social and emotional learning. She enjoys helping people learn to meditate and ignite happiness by reducing friction in their personal and professional lives.

