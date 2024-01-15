Monday, January 15

A quick start and renters’ pleas: Week 1 recap of Washington’s 2024 legislative session

Washington’s 2024 legislative session started Monday, Jan. 8, after weeks of lead-up and conversation from key lawmakers about what to expect this go-around. The House gaveled in and immediately started passing leftover legislation from last year, including a lot-splitting housing bill, a measure to end child marriage, and another bill to ramp up state support for local communities responding to extreme weather events. Speaker Laurie Jinkins (D-Tacoma) says the bills already passed are those that the House worked on last year and are likely welcome in the Senate, as lawmakers “get the cobwebs out” in their race against the 60-day clock. Session is scheduled to end March 7. Continue reading at KUOW. (NW News Network)

Proposed law would ban the controversial practice of isolation as punishment in Washington schools

In Washington schools, Black children and disabled children are disproportionately physically restrained and secluded more than children of other races or without disabilities, an advocate testified in a state hearing last week. State law prohibits schools from restraining or isolating students unless there is an “imminent likelihood of serious harm.” Yet some students and parents have reported educators used those tactics without a situation escalating to a dangerous threshold, inflicting pain on children. A group of lawmakers and activists is pushing for a bill that would ultimately outlaw student isolation as a form of punishment in schools. The bill would still allow for restraint if the situation is immediately dangerous and a school staffer has no alternatives. Continue reading at The Spokesman Review.

As enrollment drops, school closures loom for more Washington communities

Washington’s K-12 enrollment numbers dropped by 47,885 students since the 2019-2020 school year, putting the state’s total number of students at 1,098,997 during this school year. During COVID-19, parents pulled their kids out of public schools — and the public school system simply lost track of many students. However, drops in enrollment predate the pandemic due to declining birth rates and other factors. Nobody wants to see a school close and education is Washington’s biggest priority, said Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self, D-Mukilteo, who sits on the House Education Committee. Still, asking for more funds to keep open schools with fewer kids is a “difficult ask.” Continue reading at Washington State Standard. (Bill Lucia)

Proposed law would ban the controversial practice of isolation as punishment in Washington schools (Callan)

A quick start and renters' pleas: Week 1 recap of Washington's 2024 legislative session (Jinkins, Ramos)

