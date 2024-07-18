Thursday, July 18

Seattle interim police chief fires officer who made ‘vile’ comments

Seattle interim police Chief Sue Rahr has fired an officer and union leader who made comments, described as “vile” and callous, downplaying the death of a young woman killed by another officer speeding through a crosswalk. Mayor Bruce Harrell, in a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, said he supported Rahr’s decision, even though city officials and the chief recognize it will likely be appealed, lead to arbitration and potentially affect the department’s efforts to end 12 years under federal oversight that has narrowed its focus to officer accountability. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Ken Lambert)

WA Supreme Court considers cutting public defender caseloads

Would slashing public defender caseloads in Washington better ensure people accused of crimes, but unable to afford a lawyer, receive counsel as they are constitutionally guaranteed? The state Supreme Court is considering a request to reduce the number of cases public defense attorneys handle each year by up to two-thirds, and is seeking the public’s opinion on whether it is a good idea. Continue reading at The WA State Standard. (Getty Images)

Faced with limited work options, asylum-seekers are starting businesses in Washington state

In general, asylum-seekers must wait 150 days after submitting an asylum application to apply for federal work authorization. That leaves them with around five months of not being employable, which often means they can’t pay for rent, food, and other basic necessities on their own. Starting a small business is one way asylum-seekers and other immigrants can prepare to make a living as they await work authorization. But for some, the consequences of not having an income outweigh the risks of launching their business before being authorized to work. Continue reading at KUOW. (Megan Farmer)

Aberdeen Daily World

Wetlands witchery: project works to steady meandering river

Axios

Biden administration cancels another $1.2B in student debt

Capital Press

Judge dismisses utility’s suit against cap-and-trade

GOING TO MARKET: Westerners continue to patronize farmers markets

Columbian

Clark County Council OKs committee to advise on issues affecting disabled people

9th U.S. Circuit Court denies Clark County’s attempt to dismiss wrongful death suit in Kevin Peterson Jr. shooting

Everett Herald

State commission weighs permanent closure of Cama Beach cabins

Comment: Rally shooter’s motive is irrelevant; his gun isn’t

Letter: Costly slaughter of barred owls won’t help spotted owls

The Inlander

After six years of negotiations, the United States and Canada have agreed to update the Columbia River Treaty

Even as Idaho has a surplus in its state education budget, one North Idaho district is turning to online crowdfunding to maintain its mission

News Tribune

‘Tough love.’ Pierce County city says police can remove homeless from public property

Now with more authority to outlaw public camping, what will Pierce County leaders do?

Are parents allowed to give their kids alcohol in Washington? Here’s what state law says

Olympian

Fish barrier removal work to slow traffic on U.S. 101 near Thurston-Mason county line for weeks

Puget Sound Business Journal

Boeing workers put strike on the table amid contract talks

Seattle Times

Software error scrambles Washington hunting tag draw

Skagit Valley Herald

Commerce gives $255,000 to Skagit organizations

Anacortes housing project leaves future of historic building uncertain

Spokesman Review

How this year’s high summer temperatures pose a threat to local trout, salmon

How utilities are holding up to the power demand during Spokane’s heat wave

Vancouver Business Journal

PeaceHealth opens new emergency room expansion

Washington Post

Boeing’s largest union says it will strike if contract negotiations fail

WA State Standard

Boeing workers signal support for strike if contract talks fail

Pierce County residents have requested millions for eviction prevention so far in 2024

KING 5 TV (NBC)

25 tiny homes at Seattle shelter damaged in fire

Attorneys for Auburn police officer file motion for new murder trial

For people in Whatcom County, living on the streets could mean dying on the streets

Seattle police officer fired for ‘cruel comments and callous laughter,’ department says

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

Boeing machinists pass strike sanction vote

Congress examines transparency pricing for healthcare costs

SPD officer fired after joking about death of Jaahnavi Kandula, killed in officer involved crash

KUOW Public Radio

Seattle cop fired over remarks about Indian graduate student’s death

Seattle’s accessory dwelling unit boom continues, outnumbering single-family permits 2 to 1

KXLY (ABC)

Third week of extreme heat impacting local businesses in Spokane

Spokane City Council considers more camping bans after Supreme Court ruling

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife plans to vote on moving wolves off endangered species list

Cascadia Daily News

Whatcom County explores how to build a rehabilitative jail with help from national experts

MyNorthwest

Fire damages dozens of tiny homes in Seattle

Going green isn’t what you think when it comes to WSDOT safety

The Urbanist

SLU Decision Points to Uphill Battle for Chinatown Station Advocates