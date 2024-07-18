Thursday, July 18
Seattle interim police chief fires officer who made ‘vile’ comments
Seattle interim police Chief Sue Rahr has fired an officer and union leader who made comments, described as “vile” and callous, downplaying the death of a young woman killed by another officer speeding through a crosswalk. Mayor Bruce Harrell, in a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, said he supported Rahr’s decision, even though city officials and the chief recognize it will likely be appealed, lead to arbitration and potentially affect the department’s efforts to end 12 years under federal oversight that has narrowed its focus to officer accountability. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Ken Lambert)
WA Supreme Court considers cutting public defender caseloads
Would slashing public defender caseloads in Washington better ensure people accused of crimes, but unable to afford a lawyer, receive counsel as they are constitutionally guaranteed? The state Supreme Court is considering a request to reduce the number of cases public defense attorneys handle each year by up to two-thirds, and is seeking the public’s opinion on whether it is a good idea. Continue reading at The WA State Standard. (Getty Images)
Faced with limited work options, asylum-seekers are starting businesses in Washington state
In general, asylum-seekers must wait 150 days after submitting an asylum application to apply for federal work authorization. That leaves them with around five months of not being employable, which often means they can’t pay for rent, food, and other basic necessities on their own. Starting a small business is one way asylum-seekers and other immigrants can prepare to make a living as they await work authorization. But for some, the consequences of not having an income outweigh the risks of launching their business before being authorized to work. Continue reading at KUOW. (Megan Farmer)
