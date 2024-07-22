Monday, July 22
Washington wolves stay state endangered species
The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission voted 5-4 Friday to keep wolves as a state endangered species, rejecting the recommendation of state scientists who said Washington wolves are not in danger of extinction. The majority sided with wolf advocates and Gov. Jay Inslee, who argued reclassifying wolves to “sensitive” was premature because wolf packs have not moved into the South Cascade Range or southwest Washington. Continue reading at Capital Press. (Capital Press)
Prison powwow: Native families connect with their loved ones behind bars
In line to enter a state prison north of Olympia, 10-year-old Ahyoka Wixon cannot stay still. Ahyoka and 7-year-old Lily Wixon are there to participate in Washington Corrections Center’s annual powwow on July 11 alongside their father, who will be singing and drumming. The powwow is organized by Tribal Sons, the prison’s Native affinity group. Wixon and other Native leaders in prison said they’re working on rehabilitating themselves and their fellow Native prisoners, and the powwow makes “all the difference.” Indigenous people are incarcerated at higher rates than any other group in Washington state, and the disparity between Indigenous and white incarceration has roughly doubled in the past decade. Advocates attribute the disparity to over policing of Indigenous communities and high rates of poverty. Continue reading at The Washington State Standard. (Grace Deng)
More mentors, better facilities, gear that fits. WA police departments are upping their game to recruit more women
It’s estimated that just 12% of police officers nationwide are women. At 11%, Washington state lags below that already low number. Several law enforcement agencies across the state have signed on to a goal to increase women in the ranks. They’re recruiting women by offering strong mentorship programs and better-suited gear and facilities, among other strategies. But so far, success is mixed, and larger agencies especially continue to struggle. Eight agencies in Washington state have signed on to the hiring goal —Kent, Lacey, WSU Pullman, Richland, Seattle, Tacoma, Vancouver, and the Washington State Patrol. But amidst a national shortage of police candidates, progress is slow, especially for bigger agencies. Continue reading at KUOW. (Megan Farmer)
