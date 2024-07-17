Wednesday, July 17

Attorneys for convicted Auburn police officer seek new trial and judge

The attorneys for Auburn police officer Jeffrey Nelson, convicted last month of murder and assault for the shooting death of Jesse Sarey in 2019, are seeking a new trial and a new judge to hear it, alleging “unprecedented” judicial interference during deliberations and “egregious” misconduct by special prosecutors during his six-week trial. Nelson, a 12-year Auburn veteran officer, was the first police officer to be charged under new police-accountability and training provisions contained in I-940, a citizens initiative that passed in 2018. That measure removed language from the police deadly-force statute that previously made charging an officer with murder almost impossible. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Kevin Clark)

Biden’s push to cap rent hikes could energize the pursuit in Washington

Democratic state lawmakers in Washington came up empty this year when they sought to cap rent increases to help tenants cope with surging costs of housing. They view President Joe Biden’s call Tuesday for limiting rent hikes as validation that housing affordability is a problem nationwide, and say it could re-energize the conversation on assisting renters in Washington. Under Biden’s proposal, landlords could raise rents no more than 5% a year if they want to claim a federal tax break enabling faster write-off of depreciation costs. Continue reading at The WA State Standard. (Mario Tama)

Washington tribes receive $52 million through landmark climate law

Tens of millions of dollars raised by a landmark climate law in Washington state will go to Native American tribes that are at risk from climate change and rising sea levels to help them move to higher ground, install solar panels, buy electric vehicles and restore wetlands, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday. Nearly every Native American tribe in Washington is receiving money. Among them is the 3,000-member Quinault Indian Nation on the Pacific coast of the Olympic Peninsula, which is getting $13 million to help relocate its two main villages to higher ground, away from the tsunami zone and persistent flooding. Continue reading at KOMO. (Lindsey Wasson)

