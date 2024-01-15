St. Albans Barracks // Thefts from Vehicles // Highgate, Swanton, Fairfield

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24A2000200

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 1/12/24 at approximately 05:45 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bushey Rd., Swanton

VIOLATION: Theft from vehicles

VICTIM: Scott Wimble

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police St. Albans is investigating multiple thefts from vehicles in Highgate, Fairfield, and Swanton, reported between 1/11/24 and 1/12/24. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Police in St. Albans.