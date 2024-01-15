St. Albans Barracks // Thefts from Vehicles // Highgate, Swanton, Fairfield
CASE#: 24A2000200
DATE/TIME: 1/12/24 at approximately 05:45 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bushey Rd., Swanton
VIOLATION: Theft from vehicles
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police St. Albans is investigating multiple thefts from vehicles in Highgate, Fairfield, and Swanton, reported between 1/11/24 and 1/12/24. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Police in St. Albans.