St. Albans Barracks // Thefts from Vehicles // Highgate, Swanton, Fairfield

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2000200

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Corporal Adam Marchand                           

STATION:    St. Albans                 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:  1/12/24  at approximately 05:45 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bushey Rd., Swanton

VIOLATION:  Theft from vehicles

 

VICTIM: Scott Wimble

AGE: 58 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  The Vermont State Police St. Albans is investigating multiple thefts from vehicles in Highgate, Fairfield, and Swanton, reported between 1/11/24 and 1/12/24.  Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Police in St. Albans.

 

 

 

 

 

 

You just read:

