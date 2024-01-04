Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,209 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,314 in the last 365 days.

Man Killed in Southwest DC

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating the death of a man in Southwest, D.C.

 

On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at approximately 9:23 a.m., First District officers responded to the 1400 block of Canal Street, Southwest, for the report of found human remains. Upon arrival, officers located adult male human remains, inside of a trash can. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and ruled the manner of death a homicide.

 

The victim has not been identified pending next of kin notification.

 

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

 

CCN: 24001331

###

 

 

You just read:

Man Killed in Southwest DC

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more