Arrest Made in an Attempted Robbery

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce a man has been arrested for attempting to rob a victim in the 3300 block of 11th Street, Northwest.

 

On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at approximately 8:17 a.m., the suspect approached the victim with his hand in his pocket as if he had a weapon and demanded property from the victim. The victim realized there was no weapon and yelled for help. The suspect fled the scene without obtaining any property from the victim.

 

On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, 18-year-old Nathaniel Golphin was arrested and charged with Attempt to Commit Robbery.

